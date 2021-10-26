Murray County Veterans Day parade returns Nov. 6, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19

In just a few years, the annual Murray County Veterans Day parade had become a tradition, with crowds lining the streets of downtown Chatsworth.
Organizers canceled the parade last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returns on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.
"It's exciting," said Jerry Herndon, who co-founded the parade in 2018 with Clerk of Superior Court Donna Flood. "Murray County has always had a big place in its heart for veterans, and we want people to come out and have a good time and show their respect for our veterans."
The parade has typically had about 30 entrants, and Herndon said they are close to that this year.
The deadline to register to take part has closed, but Herndon said organizers will continue to take applications until Nov. 5. Groups interested in taking part can pick up and return an application at the Murray County Chamber of Commerce, 126 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. There's no cost to participate.
"We are really happy we can do this again," said Herndon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.