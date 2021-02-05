The Murray County Veterans Memorial Park would like to honor the African Americans from Murray County who served in World War II. If you know an African American Murray County veteran who served, please contact Harrison Parker at (706) 695-5301.
Murray County Veterans Memorial Park looks to honor Black World War II veterans
From Staff Reports
Rita Mae Brandon, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Billy Gene Rose, age 80, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
