Murray County voters gave strong approval Tuesday to two ballot measures that could expand the sale of alcoholic beverages in unincorporated areas of the county.
By 7,934 votes (71.6%) to 3,147 votes (28.4%) voters approved a referendum to allow restaurants to sell distilled spirits by the drink Monday through Saturday, according to the Georgia secretary of state's website.
And county residents voted 6,680 (59.65%) to 4,518 (40.35%) to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages by the drink on Sunday.
Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker said people may apply now for licenses from the county code enforcement office.
