Murray County voters to decide another ESPLOST today

Murray County Schools is seeking voter approval today for a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) with a maximum collection of $25.5 million. Should the ESPLOST pass, the main project will be an extensive renovation of Murray County High School, officials have said.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The ESPLOST would begin as soon as the existing ESPLOST lapses in the summer of 2022, so there would be no gap in collections. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
ESPLOST has enabled "us to do so much," from building a new Spring Place Elementary — the former building dated to 1968 — to remodeling Gladden Middle School, which is more than 50 years old, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "We couldn't have done any of that without (ESPLOST)."
"This is not a new tax, only a continuation of the penny (1%) tax that's been in place for Murray County Schools for 22 years, since 1998," Loughridge said.
School systems can borrow money during an ESPLOST, and knowing another ESPLOST has been approved helps school board members with planning for the future, according to Citigroup's Bryce Holcomb, who has assisted Murray County Schools since its initial ESPLOST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.