Murray High Alumni Association awards scholarships, seeks Hall of Fame nominations

Tammy Coker-Gold, president of the Murray County High School Alumni Association, announced that Tucker Dailey and Jordan Swanson are the recipients of the group’s annual scholarship awards.
Dailey becomes the 20th winner of the Allen Ross Memorial Athletic Scholarship while Swanson receives the Academic Scholarship, which has been presented since 1996 and named in memory of Anne Harris Brindle, a longtime leader of the association.
Both honorees come from a long line of Murray County High alumni. Dailey is the son of Tim and Kim Ledford Dailey and represents the fourth generation of Murray County High graduates in his family. BJ and Tiffany Swanson are Jordan Swanson’s parents. They, too, live out the motto: Once an Indian, always an Indian!
Alumni scholarships funding comes from association dues and special donations.
The alumni group is also seeking nominations for induction into the alumni Hall of Fame later this year. People can be nominated by any alumna/alumnus of Murray County High. Association membership is not a requirement for induction, but the nominee must be eligible for membership, meaning that the nominee must have attended Murray County High for at least two academic years or have worked at the school for at least 10 years.
The Hall of Fame's purpose is to honor alumni who have made unusual or outstanding contributions to society through time and dedication, community service, volunteerism, exceptional career achievements or a combination of the above. Nominations should include reasons the person is deserving of the award and the years of association with Murray County High. Nominations may be held to consideration in other years and will be screened by the awards committee and approved by the association. No more than five recipients will be honored each year.
The association's next meeting is Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Nominations, dues ($10 annual, $100 lifetime) and donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to the MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA, 30705.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.