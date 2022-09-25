NOI

The Murray County High School classes of 1976 and 1977 have their 45th reunion celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Carpets of Dalton Event Center at 3010 North Dug Gap Road S.W. The group will also attend the homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. and the Murray High School football game that evening.

If you would like to attend any of these events or would like more information, contact timswilling@hotmail.com or visit the group on Facebook at MCHS Class of 77 Reunion.

Dress for the reunion dinner is ‘70s theme or casual attire.

