The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library will host author Mark Millican of Ellijay on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a Memorial Day-oriented program.
The presentation will feature a PowerPoint tour of the veterans in Millican’s book “Some Gave All: Profiles of the Men from Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield Counties Who Died in the Vietnam War.” Special focus will be given to the four men from Murray County who were killed in action. The library can be found on Facebook.
