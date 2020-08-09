Murray Restaurant Reports for Aug. 8: Several used gloves scattered throughout the restaurant; numerous flies in dining room, office and back kitchen area; and other health violations

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Captain D’s
1125 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
Global Youth
40 Blackhawk Trail
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Kona Ice of Ellijay
22 Deer Run Drive S.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: None.
Overlook Inn
9440 Highway 52
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: None.
Pizza King
500 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: A
Current grade: 81
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
Sierra’s Mexican Restaurant
500 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 86
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
Wendy’s
1041 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Zaxby’s
1015 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 88
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
Herbalife “Chatsworth Nutrition”
2120 Highway 76
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Have spigot attached correctly for the wall and spigot on the three-compartment sink.
Krystal
1123 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed several food items in prep cooler at temperature greater than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be held longer than four hours cold must be kept at 41 degrees or less.
Taco Bell
1073 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed no ServSafe certificate posted. Managers that have passed their ServSafe are required to have the ServSafe posted in plain sight. Correct immediately. Observed several employees without a completed employee health agreement form, and therefore no understanding of the employee health policies. Have all health policies reviewed by manager and staff. Observed lack of paper towels in the bathrooms. Restock immediately. Observed several used gloves scattered throughout the restaurant including the walk-in cooler and the office. Used gloves must be disposed of in the trash.
Huddle House
612 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 88
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: No managerial staff observed throughout the inspection. Person in charge must be present at all times and on every shift. Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager present. Employee that previously was listed left company months ago according to staff. Observed a can of Raid stashed on top of the rear server counter. This item is unapproved; pests must be maintained by a licensed pest exterminator. Observed expired tag on Ansul system. Have serviced immediately. Observed fly fan not working when back door is open. Repair immediately. Observed back door not able to close. Door appears broken, self-closing latch broken. Observed numerous flies in the dining room, office and back kitchen area. Have a licensed pest controller treat the premises immediately.
