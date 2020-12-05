Murray Restaurant Reports for Dec. 5: Raw hamburger meat on top of multi-use prep table; food out of temperature; and other health code violations

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Brass Lantern
2042 Highway 76
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Chatsworth Health Care Center
102 Hospital Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
El Pueblito
113 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Gettin Piggy Wit It
1591 Spring Place Smyrna Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: None.
Subway
2979 Highway 76
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Super Burrito
318 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed improper procedure of washing lids and pans. These items were washed, rinsed and stacked on a dirty cart prior to sanitization. Correct working procedures are wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry. Have items redone correctly. Corrected on site. Items were rewashed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried.
Spring Place Golf Course
1591 Spring Place Smyrna Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Certified Food Safety Manager certified expired. Obtain new certification as soon as possible.
Pizza King
300 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed numerous food items in the pizza prep table and cooler at temperatures lower than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be cold held must be maintained at temperatures 41 degrees and have been out longer than four hours. Those less than four hours cool to 41 degrees or less and replace. Corrected on site: Temperature controlled foods corrected.
Nessa’s Burger Shack
304 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 99
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed raw hamburger meat remaining on top of a multi-use prep table. Areas where raw meat such as hamburger, chicken and pork along with fruit and vegetables prep are conducted must be thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized before and after each use. Discard or wash items that have come in contact with this surface immediately. Corrected on site. Items removed and table washed, rinsed and sanitized. Observed ham, chicken tenders and raw hamburger in the kitchen reach-in refrigerator at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be maintained longer than four hours and kept cold must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Corrected on site: Items disposed of. Observed pre-cooked hamburgers stored at temperatures.
Huddle House
612 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 78
Previous score: 88
Current grade: C
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager certification of managers that work at the facility. This restaurant requires at least one CFSM on premises; have current certification posted in plain sight. Observed raw bacon and ham stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in the pullout cooler underneath prep table. Temperature controlled food that is to be held more than four hours for cold holding must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Dispose of items that are out of temperature and time. Corrected on site: Items disposed of, other items relocated. Observed an unapproved pesticide underneath the hand wash sink in the back. Pest control must be conducted by a licensed pest controller; unapproved products including fly paper must not be used. Corrected on site: Items disposed of. Observed latest inspection not posted. (Most recent score obtained from environmental health office). This most recent inspection report must be posted for patrons to easily see. Observed Ansul and grease collection system not being performed regularly. Both items inspection stickers expired. Correct immediately. Observed exposed light bulbs in the freezer and back storage areas. Light bulbs must be protected with a plastic sheath or other barrier. Correct immediately. Observed a baby play pen and toys in back area underneath Ansul system and electrical panels. Correct immediately.
