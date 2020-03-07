Murray Restaurant Reports for March 8: Hood in restaurant not cleaned since April 2019; Employees use cup to scoop sugar; and other health violations

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Super Burrito
318 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new owners)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new owners)
Comments: None.
Cohutta Springs Youth Camp
1181 Cohutta Springs Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Ceiling of dry goods area needs to be finished. Ceiling must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable.
Donut Palace
401 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Using storage containers to store icing. Storage containers/liners are not food grade. Use only food-grade containers or use food liners.
Los Maguey
3359 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No garbage can by hand sink in kitchen. Must have garbage container to discard paper towels after handwashing. Must be small to avoid blocking access to hand sink due to tight space.
Burger King
1105 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Clean bottom of equipment around wheels. Floor needs re-grouting at assembly line area.
Brass Lantern
2042 Highway 76
Current score: 96
Previous score: N/A (new owner)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new owner)
Comments: Observed holes in walls, exposed brick and areas behind equipment that needs to be cleaned and maintained. Continue to work on this and have completed by next inspection. Corrected on site. Facility is still continuing to improve. Observed pests still present. Have facility treated after all exposed areas (holes in walls and floors) have been repaired. Corrected on site. Facility is still continuing to improve.
Hardee’s
1099 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee at grill is not removing gloves after handling raw eggs and meat. Corrected on site. Must remove gloves after handling raw meat or container holding raw egg. Must wash hands after handling raw animal products, even if gloves were worn. Do this to protect food and utensils from contamination. Clean all equipment to remove grease and other buildup; the broiler in particular. Clean floors by soft drink boxes in storage room. Clean around grease bin to remove grease buildup. Repair mop area to remove damaged tile and surfaces. Make completely smooth floors and walls. Condiments and coffee filters are stored in cabinets so area must therefore be smooth and easy to clean and in good repair.
Papa John's Pizza
2120 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 94
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed staff without employee health agreement forms signed. All employees must have a signed form acknowledging that they are to notify their senior management regarding symptoms of illness. Continued to observe areas where ceiling tiles are not in place and piping that leads to area over ceiling not sealed and mold running down pipe. Clean and fix immediately.
Pop’s Place
5338 Highway 76
Current score: 94
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Dishes washed but sanitizer water not prepared. Dishes not sanitized. Corrected on site. Must sanitize all dishes/utensils after washing and rinsing. All washed items must be fully submerged in sanitizer. Do not use dishes, pots, utensils, etc. that do not fit in sink compartment. Sanitizer level must be 50 parts per million chlorine or 100 parts per million quaternary ammonium. Clean gaskets to remove debris. Paint all exposed wood. Wall boards must be even and smooth, not separate and uneven.
El Pueblito
113 N. Second Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Dicer was very unclean. Corrected on site. Must remove screws and properly wash all parts. Containers and dishes are being used as scoops. Scoops must have handles. Keep handles up, away from food. Service Ansul immediately. Last inspected in October 2018. Torn gasket on prep cooler. Replace.
Huddle House
612 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 81
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Torn gaskets on reach-in coolers. Replace. Must clean fryers to remove grease buildup and clean waffle maker to remove buildup. Dishwashing area and backsplash must be recovered with a smooth, easily cleaned material. Current condition is poor. Have replaced before next inspection. Hood and Ansul inspections are past due. Call ASAP for inspection.
El Pueblito
79 Highway 286, suite D
Current score: 92
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Must have health policy and signed agreement for each employee, managers and owner. Signed forms on file are for only some of staff. Keep in file for easy access. A bottled drink belonging to an employee was found stored on prep cooler top. Employee drinks must be stored in single-use cups (to-go cups) with lid and straw. Drinks must be stored below and away from all food and utensils. Never store above food or utensils. Cup being used to scoop sugar from bin. Only use scoops with handles. Employees must use handle and keep it out of contact with sugar/food to avoid contamination. Must repair mop sink basin to make smooth and easy to clean. It is currently damaged, bare concrete.
Herbalife International
105 W. Cherokee St.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Blenders washed, but not sanitized. Corrected on site. Must sanitize every blender and utensil after every wash. Keep sanitizer mix ready in three-compartment sink. Use 50 parts per million bleach. Spoon scoop stored in container that held water and loose drink powder mix. Utensils must be stored in dry places, never in contact with water.
Cohutta Springs Conference Center
1175 Cohutta Springs Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed hashbrown casserole in the walk-in cooler that was cooked and placed in cooler more than four hours ago, temperature was more than 41 degrees. Items that are to be cold held must be cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in less than two hours and from 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours or less. Corrected on site. Item disposed of.
Little Rome
1201 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several food items located in front coolers at less than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be held cold longer than four hours must be kept at 41 degrees or less. Corrected on site. Items disposed of; coolers to be kept empty of ready-to-eat food items until equipment is repaired.
Fiesta Mexicana
1422 Green Road
Current score: 90
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No paper towels available at either hand sinks in kitchen. Corrected on site. Must have soap and paper towels at each hand sink at all times. Chicken in walk-in was not discarded after seventh day. Corrected on site. Discarded. Check dates daily to discard food at the end of seventh day. Hood cleaning and Ansul service are past due. Ansul was last inspected in 2018 and hood last cleaned April 2019. Service Ansul immediately — clean hood by end of week.
Los Amigos
604 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Large plastic container of beans were out of temperature; cooked yesterday. Did not cool properly. Must use shallow metal pans and leave uncovered. Must cool down to 41 degrees within six hours. Food is date-marked for eight days. Seven days maximum only. Two food containers in walk-in cooler were out of date. Check food daily and discard on time.
Los Amigos (followup inspection)
604 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Wet cloth on table. All wet cloths must be stored in cloth sanitizer bucket with 100 parts per million chlorine. Do not leave cloths on table.
Domino’s
3551Highway 411 N.
Current score: 86
Previous score: 96
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed an absence of a food safety manager, no posted certification and no employee knowledge of anyone that is. Employee (person in charge) stated that someone was but no certification is posted. Observed no employee with a signed employee health agreement form and no management knowledge of employee health policy. Observed water around sewage outlet in the walk-in cooler. Drain appeared clogged with no cover protecting it. Have system flushed and repaired. Observed no water when flushing toilet and sinks. Observed back door replaced but with a large opening underneath clearly visible to the outside. Fix immediately.
China Wok
502 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 84
Previous score: 87
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Opened box of cabbage stored underneath container of raw chicken in walk-in. Corrected on site — discard. Never store vegetables or other ready-to-eat foods beneath raw meats. Dishes washed but not sanitized. Corrected on site. Always have sanitizer water in third compartment at 50 parts per million chlorine. Check and change frequently. All dishes and items washed must be fully submerged in sanitizer water. Foods cooling in reach-in were in covered plastic containers. All food in cooling process must be in shallow, uncovered containers. Place food in walk-in or freezer for faster cooling.
Taco Roble
2120 Highway 76
Current score: 81
Previous score: 90
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Cannot find employee policy — required, print out. Sanitizer solution in kitchen did not have chlorine — check frequently (at least every two hours or as needed). Must maintain 100 parts per million chlorine in bucket and 50 parts per million for the sink. Multiple items were out of temperature in prep cooler. Keep closed when not in use — don't overfill, do not fill containers to top. Must maintain 41 degrees or less. Multiple items out of hot holding temperature. Fried and other dry foods rarely keep temperature. Use time as control from now on. All other foods must maintain 135 degrees or more.
Taco Roble (followup inspection)
2120 Highway 76
Current score: 91
Previous score: 81
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Food prep placed cold, cooked pork in steam unit to reheat. Corrected on site. Must reheat on stove, grill or microwave only to a temperature of 165 degrees or more. Do not use steam tables to reheat.
