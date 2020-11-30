Murray Restaurant Reports for Nov. 30: Cooked cow tongue not date-marked; 3 gallons of expired milk in cooler; and other health code violations

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Arby’s
1107 North Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Burger King
1105 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Edna’s
1300 Highway 411 S.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Little Rome
1201 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Overlook Inn Bed and Breakfast
4440 Highway 52 E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Paul’s Drive In
3231 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pizza King Grill
3503 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Saucey Bones BBQ
1104 N. Third Ave
Current score: 100
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Subway
79 Highway 286, suite D
Current score: 100
Previous score: 89
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
T&T Catering
1614 B Old CCC Camp Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Taco Bell
1013 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Village Cafeteria
121 S. Second Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Wendy’s
1041 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Zaxby’s
1015 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Los Maguey’s
3359 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Two water bottles (employee drinks) observed in kitchen and drink station. All employee drinks must be in single-use cups with lid and straw. All drinks must be stored below and away from food and clean utensils and prep surfaces.
China Wok
502 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 96
Previous score: 84
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed no paper towels at rear hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be kept stocked with hot water, paper towels and soap. Corrected on site: Paper towels restocked.
Waffle King
503 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes and grilled chicken in back refrigerator without a label. Items were prepared more than 24 hours ago. Prepared foods that are to be held cold for more than 24 hours must be date-marked. Corrected on site; items labeled or disposed of.
El Pueblito
79 Highway 286, suite D
Current score: 77
Previous score: 92
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hand sink in kitchen was blocked by boxes of chips on the floor. Corrected on site. Boxes removed and discarded. Never block access to hand sink. Temperature-controlled foods in prep cooler were out of temperature. Cooler was open while not in use. Corrected on site. Must keep closed while not in use. Check temperature multiple times a day. Food cooled. Tamales, stuffed peppers and cooked cow tongue were not date-marked. All foods that will be stored for the next day must be date-marked. Seven days maximum. Multiple damaged cans stored among undamaged cans. Cook was wiping gloves off with cloth towel he keeps on apron. Corrected on site. Gloves must be removed and hands washed as they become unclean or torn. Shelves in walk-in cooler must be cleaned. Some have heavy rust and damage. Those must be replaced.
Taco Roble
2120 Highway 76
Current score: 72
Previous score: 91
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: Ice cream cones stored in uncovered box. All stored foods must be in sealed/closed container, bag or box. Can opener has considerable food buildup. Must wash daily or after use. Very large cooking pot observed. It is too large to fit in three-compartment sink and cannot be properly washed or sanitized. Do not use cooking equipment that does not fit and be submerged in three-compartment sink. Sanitizing compartment in sink was unclean, had soapy container inside and no sanitizer. Must have sanitizer ready and sanitize dishes/utensils at 50 parts per million chlorine or 100 quaternary. A container of cooked beans was partially cooled then moved to hot cabinet for holding. Beans were 81 degrees. Discarded (corrected on site). Either fully cool and reheat or place food in cabinet only if food is 135 degrees or more. Salsas in cold well were out of temperature. Corrected on site. Discarded. Steam unit has a section that does no hold temperature properly (faulty knob). Food out of temp. Corrected on site. Food reheated to greater than 165 degrees. Setting changed to maintain temperature. Meat in top prep cooler was not cooled properly and placed in cooler too soon. Grilled chicken and steak still had time to cool and placed in freezer. Pork discarded. Three gallons of milk expired yesterday. Discarded. Check dates daily.
