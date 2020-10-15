Murray Restaurant Reports for Oct. 16

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Biscuit Box
1097 Highway 411 S.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Crème Hut
100 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Domino’s
3551 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 86
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: None.
Four Way Drive In
201 Highway 225 S.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Herbalife International Vida Mejor
127 Murray Plaza
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1043 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
McDonald’s
1047 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pizza Hut
434 Highway 411 S.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant
4540 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Southern Munch
1422 Green Road, suite I
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Spring Lakes Golf Club
1591 Spring Place Smyrna Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Subway
2979 Highway 76
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Subway
401 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
The Crave
1428 Green Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Nessa’s Burger Shack
304 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: Observed several overhead lights in the kitchen and dish room without plastic shielding. Fix immediately. Observed ventilation system in bathroom not working. Have repaired immediately.
Bojangles
1119 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed sausage and pork chops being held at temperature lower than 135 degrees. Foods that are to be held hot for greater than four hours must be kept at 135 degrees or higher. Corrected on site. Items reheated and stored on grill.
Little Caesars Pizza
502 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 91
Previous score: 80
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed several food items (pepperoni, cheese, sausage, bacon, beef) in the pizza prep station above 41 degrees. Items that are to be cold held for more than 24 hours must be maintained at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. All items above 41 degrees and more than four hours disposed of. Station resupplied with fresh product and placed on ice until machine can be repaired. Have unit repaired immediately.
Sonic
625 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 83
Previous score: 84
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed no paper towels in front hand washing sink. Paper towels must be provided at all hand wash stations. Corrected on site. Paper towels restocked. Observed containers of maraschino cherries opened and stored on shelf, in drink station containers at temperature above 41 degrees. Food items that must be kept cold must be stored at temperature lower than 41 degrees if they are to be kept more than four hours. Food items that are in use must follow instructions as labeled on product. Corrected on site. Items disposed of, ice baths created for drink station products. Observed no date on chicken in refrigerator. Food items that are to be stored more than 24 hours must be date-marked. Corrected on site. Items disposed of.
