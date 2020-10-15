Murray Restaurant Reports for Oct. 16

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.

Biscuit Box

1097 Highway 411 S.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 97

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Crème Hut

100 S. Third Ave.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 92

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Domino’s

3551 Highway 411 N.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 86

Current grade: A

Previous grade: B

Comments: None.

Four Way Drive In

201 Highway 225 S.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 99

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Herbalife International Vida Mejor

127 Murray Plaza

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1043 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 96

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

McDonald’s

1047 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 93

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Pizza Hut

434 Highway 411 S.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant

4540 Highway 411 N.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Southern Munch

1422 Green Road, suite I

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Spring Lakes Golf Club

1591 Spring Place Smyrna Road

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Subway

2979 Highway 76

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Subway

401 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

The Crave

1428 Green Road

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Nessa’s Burger Shack

304 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 99

Previous score: N/A (new establishment)

Current grade: A

Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)

Comments: Observed several overhead lights in the kitchen and dish room without plastic shielding. Fix immediately. Observed ventilation system in bathroom not working. Have repaired immediately.

Bojangles

1119 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 91

Previous score: 91

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: Observed sausage and pork chops being held at temperature lower than 135 degrees. Foods that are to be held hot for greater than four hours must be kept at 135 degrees or higher. Corrected on site. Items reheated and stored on grill.

Little Caesars Pizza

502 G.I. Maddox Parkway

Current score: 91

Previous score: 80

Current grade: A

Previous grade: B

Comments: Observed several food items (pepperoni, cheese, sausage, bacon, beef) in the pizza prep station above 41 degrees. Items that are to be cold held for more than 24 hours must be maintained at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. All items above 41 degrees and more than four hours disposed of. Station resupplied with fresh product and placed on ice until machine can be repaired. Have unit repaired immediately.

Sonic

625 N. Third Ave.

Current score: 83

Previous score: 84

Current grade: B

Previous grade: B

Comments: Observed no paper towels in front hand washing sink. Paper towels must be provided at all hand wash stations. Corrected on site. Paper towels restocked. Observed containers of maraschino cherries opened and stored on shelf, in drink station containers at temperature above 41 degrees. Food items that must be kept cold must be stored at temperature lower than 41 degrees if they are to be kept more than four hours. Food items that are in use must follow instructions as labeled on product. Corrected on site. Items disposed of, ice baths created for drink station products. Observed no date on chicken in refrigerator. Food items that are to be stored more than 24 hours must be date-marked. Corrected on site. Items disposed of.

