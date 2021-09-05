Murray Restaurant Reports for Sept. 4: Employee eating fries off the cook line; numerous flies in the dining room, kitchen and back prep area; and other health code violations

Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Cohutta Springs Conference Center
1175 Cohutta Springs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Cohutta Springs Youth Camp
1181 Cohutta Springs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Global Youth Ministry
40 Blackhawk Trail
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Kona Ice
22 Deer Run Drive S.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Overlook Inn
9440 Highway 52
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Starbucks
982 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Subway
401 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Subway
79 Highway 286, suite D
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Tempting Tiki
3461 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: None.
Pop’s Place
5338 Highway 76
Reinspection (Aug. 5)
Current score: 98
Current grade: A
Comments: Plastic containers stacked and water still visible inside container. Do not wet stack. Fully air dry all items before stacking them. Microwave slightly needs cleaning. Commercial cooler in place. Good job!
Previous inspection (July 14)
Current score: 88
Previous score: 100
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Temperature control for safety/potentially hazardous foods foods in stainless steel reach-in are out of temperature. Thermometer reads 45 degrees. TCS/PHF foods discarded. Corrected on site; do not store hazardous food here. Foods actively cooling were moved to freezer and will be stored in properly working units for storage. Warm sausages, gravy and pork chops stored in covered plastic container and filled to top. Corrected on site. Food divided and placed in freezer. Do not fill containers. Do not cover; use stainless steel containers.
Paul’s Drive In
3231 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several containers of cole slaw in the walk-in cooler at temperatures greater than 41 cooling. These containers were stacked with a large amount of food inside and sealed tight. Items that are cooling do not have to be covered and should be kept in a shallow container to be able to cool within four to six hours. Allow cole slaw to cool to 41 degrees or less before serving.
Bojangles
1119 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several employees with painted fingernails and fingernails longer than the tips of the finger. Fingernails must be kept short to prevent dirt and other particles from being transferred when handling food. Only clear fingernail polish is allowed. Observed several employees with facial hair longer than 1/2 inch without wearing a covering. Any hair longer than 1/2 inch (for example, face or head) must be restrained or covered. Corrected on site; employees donned beard nets. Observed employee not wearing gloves and using them properly. Corrected on site; employee instructed in proper glove use.
Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant
4540 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer or soap correctly. No soap and sanitizer are being dispensed through wash cycle. Having attempted to correct sanitizer, it is still not being dispensed at all. Correct immediately. Observed vent hood system and fire suppression system not maintained. Inspection and cleaning service tags out of date. Correct immediately
Taco Roble
2120 Highway 76
Current score: 95
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Multiple employees wearing bracelets. Employees not allowed jewelry on hands except for a solid band ring. Remove jewelry from hands/wrists before shift starts. Wiping cloths are being used and left on prep tables. All cloths must be placed in bucket with sanitizing solution. Change sanitizer frequently to maintain levels. Corrected on site; made solution. Employee observed not removing gloves after using cloth towels and moving to another task. Must remove gloves between tasks and wash hands.
El Pueblito
79 Highway 286, suite D
Current score: 94
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed cooler still not working properly. Half of foods are holding temperatures
KFC
1043 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed buildup of grease underneath center prep equipment, around fryers and other areas requiring the equipment or storage devices to be removed prior to cleaning. Floors must be deep cleaned periodically to prevent this type of accumulation. Observed drainage system in chicken cooler and around the kitchen not working correctly. Strong smells, accumulations around drains and excess water on the floor indicates poor maintenance and functionality. Observed several issues with poor ventilation in the restrooms; cracked, broken or missing tiles in the kitchen, and damaged ceiling tiles.
Little Rome
1201 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several food items not labeled correctly in the large refrigerator. Ready-to-eat foods that are to be kept longer than 24 hours must be labeled and not to exceed a seven-day holding time. Corrected on site; items labeled. Observed no thermometer in the tall refrigerator. Correct immediately. Corrected on site; new thermometer placed.
Domino’s
3551 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed bottle of spray container without a label. All items that are used to store chemicals outside of the original container must be labeled as to identify the contents. Corrected on site; item labeled. Observed numerous cracks and missing tiles within the floor that prevent proper cleaning. Floors, walls and ceilings must be in good repair and are easily cleanable. Observed several flies roaming about the restaurant. Correct immediately.
Waffle King
503 G.I. Maddox Parkway
Current score: 92
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed sanitizing buckets being made incorrectly resulting in a concentration that was too high. Instructions on the sanitizing packet should be followed at all times. Corrected on site. Sanitizing buckets remade correctly. Observed the walk-in cooler not working correctly. Temperature output is about 48 degrees and should be adjusted to about 36 degrees. Correct immediately. Observed missing ceiling panel near freezer. Have replaced immediately. Observed missing barrier for the light bulbs near the freezer. Replace immediately.
Los Amigos
604 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed raw steak and chicken in reach-in cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be kept cold for longer than four hours must be maintained at temperatures less than 41 degrees. Corrected on site; items moved to freezer to lower temperatures.
Los Maguey’s
3359 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Some containers of raw meats stored over covered containers of ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site. Plan storage and move containers to make sure food is separated and protected. Ready-to-eat food must be stored above raw meats.
McDonald’s
1047 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed an employee eating fries off the cook line. Employees that are engaging in consuming must be done in provided employee areas away from public food preparation areas. Corrected on site; employee corrected by manager. Observed washing machine drain basket filled with grit and not being maintained. All washing equipment and components must be cleaned and maintained. Observed large hole in wall behind the dry storage area. Have repaired immediately. Observed fly fan and fly traps not operating correctly. Have devices repaired immediately.
PK Grill
3503 Highway 411 N.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 100
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed lemons being stored near drink machine not covered. Correct immediately. Observed no chlorine coming into machine. Have repaired immediately. Discontinue use until repaired. Use manual washer. Observed pepperoni in reach-in cooler, tomato and pepperoni on salad bar at temperatures greater then 41 degrees. Food items that are to be held longer than four hours at cold temperature must be kept at 41 degrees or less.
El Ranchero
1422 Green Road, units P and Q
Reinspection (July 8)
Current score: 83
Current grade: B
Comments: Observed cut, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables stored in containers with uncut/unwashed fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables that have been cut and/or prepared for consumption must be separated and protected from cross-contamination. Corrected on site; items separated into new containers. Observed several prepared food items missing labels. Ready-to-eat foods that have been prepared or unpackaged must have a label indicating the date they were opened/prepared or use by date with no less than seven days. Corrected on site; items labeled. Observed can of Raid and Black Flag pesticides near the kitchen area. Only approved pesticides are allowed and to be used by a licensed pest controller. Corrected on site; items disposed of.
Previous inspection (June 22)
Current score: 79
Previous score: 95
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employee washing hands in three-compartment sink. Handwashing must be done in provided handwashing sinks. Correct immediately. Observed no paper towels in front and rear handwash sinks. Handwash sinks must be supplied with hot water, soap and paper towels at all times. Correct immediately. Observed taco bowl shells being stored near floor and not protected from above contamination. Items should be disposed of. Observed concentration of sanitization buckets less than 200 parts per million. Sanitizer concentration should be between 50 and 100 parts per million. Corrected on site; correct measuring techniques of sanitizer observed. Observed raw shrimp, chicken and beef in grill cooler and queso, raw beef, chicken and beans in walk-in cooler at temperatures less than 41 degrees. Items that are to be kept cold for longer than four hours must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Corrected on site. Items greater than four hours disposed of. Observed chicken and rice held on stove for hot holding at temperatures less than 135 degrees. Items that are to be kept hot longer than four hours must be maintained at 135 degrees or greater. Corrected on site; items were cold for less than four hours reheated to 165 degrees before serving. Observed beans and queso that were prepared yesterday (greater than 24 hours) without a label. Ready-to-eat food that is to be held longer than 24 hours must be labeled.
Huddle House
612 S. Third Ave.
Current score: 83
Previous score: 88
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed ribeyes, hamburger meat and raw chicken stored in bottom prep drawer at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Food items that are to be stored cold for longer than four hours must be maintained at temperatures less than 41 degrees. Corrected on site; items longer than four hours old moved to freezer for rapid cool; all other items disposed of. Observed missing shielding from light fixtures in the walk-in freezer and cooler. Fix immediately. Fly fan at rear door inoperable. Fix immediately. Observed numerous flies in the dining room, kitchen and back prep area. Have issue corrected by a licensed pest controller immediately.
Sonic
625 N. Third Ave.
Current score: 76
Previous score: 83
Current grade: C
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed an employee eating a corn dog while in the food service area. Employee eating must be done within the employee designated areas. Corrected on site; employee corrected/manager informed. Observed no paper towels at the rear handwash sink. Handwash sinks must be supplied with running water, soap and paper towels. Corrected on site; paper towels restocked. Observed container of peanut butter, chocolate topping, fruit toppings and lemon/lime containers not covered. Ready-to-eat foods must be protected from contamination. Corrected on site; items covered. Observed containers containing melted chocolate, pulled from use, but not cleaned. Equipment used in food preparation or use must be kept clean when not in use. Clean immediately. Observed whipped topping in drink station not being maintained at 41 degrees or less. Items that are to be kept cold must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Observed employee with fingernails longer than the fingertip and painted. Fingernails must be maintained to prevent accumulation of dirt and cross contamination. Fingernail polish is only limited to clear. Observed no inspection report in the drive-thru window. Current inspection reports must be displayed at the front and drive-thru window, remain protected from the sun and easily readable. Correct immediately. Observed water in the front handwash sink backing up and almost overflowing. Correct immediately. Observed ventilation above drink cups dirty, unprotected and exposing buildup to drink cups. Correct immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.