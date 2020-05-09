Murray schools awaiting appraisal of damage to Northwest Elementary, which lost much of its roof during the tornado

Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge said the school system is making plans to start school this fall without having full use of Northwest Elementary School, which lost much of its roof from the tornado on Easter Sunday.
"We had damage to three schools — Woodlawn Elementary, Bagley Middle and Northwest Elementary School," he said. "Woodlawn was damaged very minimally. Bagley had some roof damage. I'd guess you'd say that was minor. Certainly compared to Northwest."
Northwest lost the roof over much of the school and also sustained water damage.
"We don't know the cost yet because we are still working with our insurance adjustor," Loughridge said. "We hope to have some determination in about another week. They have been on site about a week. It's not just the roof. We've got a lot of infrastructure in the roof — internet connections, electrical, all sorts of things."
Loughridge said officials are making plans to reopen the school system this fall.
"We are looking at various options to mitigate not having use of the entire facility (Northwest)," he said. "We believe we'll be able to use some of it. Some of the building has less extensive damage than others."
At this point, he does not expect students will have to be shifted to other schools.
