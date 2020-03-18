Murray sheriff's office seeking public's help with body that was found

On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., the Murray County Sheriff's Office responded to Carlton Petty Road at the Conasauga River Bridge regarding an unidentified deceased white male appearing to be in his twenties.
The area was processed by investigators of the Murray County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The male was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy by the state medical examiner.
If anyone has information regarding this incident or happened to see anything suspicious between the dates and times of Sunday through Monday at approximately 4 p.m., please call the Murray County Sheriff's Office at (706) 695-4592, ext. 339, or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region One office at (706) 624-1424.
