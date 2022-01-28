Murray Sole Commissioner Hogan to hold meeting Tuesday morning

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the courthouse annex at 121 N. Fourth Ave. in Chatsworth.
Hogan is scheduled to decide on:
• Purchasing a 2021 Ram 1500 from Mountain View Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for the sheriff’s office for $36,000 to be paid from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Forfeiture Fund.
• Purchasing three 2021 Dodge Chargers from Mountain View Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for the sheriff’s office for $81,000 to be paid from 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds
• Reappointments of Johnny West and Pete Bethea to the Murray County Industrial Development Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.