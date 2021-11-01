Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend.
Murray sole commissioner meets Tuesday
- Daily Citizen-News
