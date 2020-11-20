Murray students must decide on virtual or in-person learning for next semester by Dec. 4

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Kindergarten students at Woodlawn Elementary School raise their hands to answer a question from teacher Michelle Coffelt during a class in September. While a majority of Murray County Schools' students were in class to start the year, nearly 1,200 of the system's 6,900 students opted for total virtual learning for the first semester. Murray County Schools is asking students to notify the system by Dec. 4 regarding their plan for the second semester, whether they will be virtual students or attend classes in person.