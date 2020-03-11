Murray teacher, student quarantined

A Murray County Schools teacher is under quarantine in Atlanta after her elderly father was diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus), and a Northwest Elementary School student who came into contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus has been asked to self-quarantine.
In response, the school system is "doubling down on sanitation of school buses, common areas and frequently touched surfaces."
The North Georgia Health District, which includes Murray County, had not received notification of the possible coronavirus exposure as of early this evening, spokeswoman Jennifer King said.
The unnamed teacher is not showing any signs of illness. Her father was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 8. The teacher visited her father during the weekend of March 1.
"The teacher is currently, on the instruction of medical professionals, 'quarantined' at her parents' house in Atlanta," according to a press release from the school system. "Ten days post-exposure, the teacher is exhibiting no signs of illness, and continues to monitor her temperature at least twice per day. She has been instructed to remain in her parents' home for 14 days post-exposure, which will end this Saturday. Presumably, if she continues to remain symptom-free, she will return to school next week."
While attending an out-of-town event, the unnamed student came into contact with a person who has coronavirus. It has been recommended that the student be quarantined until Saturday, according to the school system.
The school system is continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "best practices" and recommendations from Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, the press release stated.
Fulton County schools closed Tuesday and today after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Tuesday advised other school districts to remain open.
"We are advising all Georgia school districts to continue following the guidance of the Georgia Department of Public Health and their local boards of health," Woods said in a statement. "At this time, school closures are not recommended for other areas. All school districts should continue to take preventative measures, including providing ample time for students and staff to wash their hands and developing plans to continue student learning should your school district need to close for several days."
The Georgia Department of Public Health offered these tips "to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus," including coronavirus.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
