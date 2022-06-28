CHATSWORTH — Ethan Dempsey was so impressed by the Murray Works Employment Academy he's already recommended the program to several North Murray High School students.
"The 64 hours (in 10 days) is well worth it, and companies see your dedication," said Dempsey, one of the eight graduates — along with Olivia Brackett, Tyler Frazier, Jovanny Lopez, Paxton Morgan, Alex Patterson, Haley Prevette and Alexia Watkins — in the first class of the Murray Works Employment Academy. "It's free, too, (so) why not do it?"
Dempsey first heard of the Employment Academy when a Murray Works career fair visited his school, and the member of North Murray High School's class of 2022 was quickly convinced that "what we'd get from all the training" would more than compensate for the effort, he said. He's become certified to drive a forklift — "some of those (workers) get $45 per hour" — as well as on Microsoft Excel for office duties like "payroll and spreadsheets," and learned valuable life lessons like "never be afraid to ask questions, make sure to make eye contact, and get out of your comfort zone."
The students who graduated from the Employment Academy are U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)-certified, and they've learned various "soft skills" for interviews and professional interpersonal interactions, said Barry Gentry, chief operating officer of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.
"Watching the students as they prepare for the workforce has been inspiring, to say the least, they will definitely stand out among (their competition, and) we can't be more proud of them — and of our partners — who believed in Murray Works."
Murray Works launched for the 2021-22 school year at no cost for Murray County Schools students in grades 6-12. The chamber and the county Industrial Development Authority created Murray Works, which provides students a program that seeks to prepare them for internships and/or careers in the county in order to meet local workforce needs and strengthen ties between industry and education.
"We had a vision of channeling Murray County's future workforce into careers," so the chamber also created the Employment Academy, and the students who graduated June 14 have the ability to step right into a manufacturing job while also helping with the local labor shortage, said Eli Falls, president and CEO of the chamber and the Industrial Development Authority. In fact, all graduates had four hours of interviews with several local companies June 14 at Rock Bridge Community Church in Chatsworth following graduation.
“The program’s goal is to equip graduates of Murray County high schools with no post-secondary plans with the knowledge and skills to fill entry-level manufacturing jobs that become high-quality, high-performing manufacturing careers,” according to Georgia Northwestern Technical College Vice President of Economic Development Stephanie Scearce. “While individual companies have more specific trainings for new hires, this overview will expedite the initial process.”
The Employment Academy — and the job opportunities arising from it — are "a great way to get started in life and on my feet," said Prevette. "It's a good opportunity (and the fulfillment) of a goal I set for myself."
The Employment Academy "is a good step in the door (and a way) to get myself out there," said Morgan, a member of Pleasant Valley Innovative School's class of 2022. "It's an amazing program, and they pay for you to go, which helps a lot."
Among the companies Prevette learned about through the Employment Academy, "I really liked Mohawk (Industries)," she said. "It seemed really interesting, with good benefits, and all the people were really sweet — like a family environment."
Prevette was also impressed by Shaw Industries, which offers engineering roles, she said: "I want to go into electrical engineering."
Dempsey was struck by the cleanliness of Foss Floors, as it "wasn't nasty and dirty" like he expected for a manufacturing facility, and he appreciated the goals posted on its walls, he said. "If I look up and see a goal, I'll be more likely" to meet that goal than if it wasn't a constant visual reminder.
He's also attracted to the offers for advanced education from Mohawk, he said. He can intern at Mohawk for three months "to see if (I) like it," and then Mohawk "will pay for you to go to school for a degree you want" while allowing him to continue working around his school schedule.
"I want to go to college, but I need money" for that, and "I learned a lot more (through the Employment Academy) than I thought I would," said Patterson. For example, jobs at many companies are more diverse than only "the product they produce."
Carmeuse Lime & Stone is one example of that, said Patterson, a member of Murray County High School's class of 2022. "There's a lot more there than I thought, a whole system behind it."
Programs like the Employment Academy "provide individuals with information and exposure to the diverse manufacturing and supply chain jobs that exist in our area," said Brian Cooksey, director of workforce development for Shaw Industries. "It's inspiring to see the students in this program enjoy what they are learning and get excited about starting a career in manufacturing."
Shaw Industries "really caught my eye," Patterson said. "They have robotics in a field there, and I really like robotics."
Local businesses donated to cover the costs of the Employment Academy in full for students, an example of "the value of partnerships and the focus on student success in this community," said Heidi Popham, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. "We're excited about their future and what they will accomplish."
Shaw is "proud to be partners with the Murray County chamber in providing this program, (and) we appreciate the Murray chamber's leadership in establishing this program to meet the workforce needs of this area," Cooksey said. "As a partner for the Murray Works program, we were able to provide input into the curriculum and advise on the program structure."
Graduates ought not allow "this to be the end of your journey," but, rather, a beginning, Popham told the graduates. "Add more training and education, (so you) never stop learning."
The Employment Academy "really puts you at" various companies and "gives you a lot of experience," Patterson said. "All you have to do is show up and pay attention, which I most definitely did."
