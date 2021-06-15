Murray's Concerts in the Park series starts Saturday

Murray Arts Council kicks off its 2021 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday at 7 p.m. with performances by Pony Bradshaw and The Stringy Blues Band.
The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Bradshaw, a local favorite, is the featured act. The concert's opening band, The Stringy Blues Band, plays at 7 p.m.
Pony — born James Bradshaw — moved around a lot as a kid. Today, he's settled in Georgia, and more than anywhere else he's ever been, it's home. After he left the Air Force at 21 years old, he drifted, until the music he found more than a decade later became his anchor. NPR and others tapped Bradshaw as "one to watch. "
The concert series continues on July 17 with The Other Brothers with opening performer Andy Giles. The Other Brothers channel the spirit of The Grateful Dead. They refer to themselves as “an improvisational jug band performing grateful soul, folk-n-weird-grass." They delight audiences and inspire them to get up and dance with their clever interpretations and large repertoire. The local sponsor for this concert is Synlawn.
On Aug. 21, Slim Pickins is the featured act with opening performer Zach Chastain. "Hailing from Chattanooga, Pickins is a five-piece bluegrass band that has been opening eyes and ears across the Southeast," according to the band's website. "Their fast-paced, lively shows are reminiscent of the diverse musical influences that the band shares. They combine the talent, instrumentation and song selection of a New Grass Revival, Doc Watson or David Grisman with an energy level not seen since the Ramones." The local sponsor for this concert is Country Financial.
On Sept. 18, the concert series concludes with Doc Marten’s Flannel Review with opening performer Greg Parton. Doc Martens Flannel Review is a cover band from Dalton playing '90s rock “buzz bin” classics you crave. The local sponsor for this concert is Synlawn.
Crowd favorite Panic Stricken Chicken will be at the July and September concerts selling their wraps. Popcorn, water and snacks will also be available for purchase at the concerts.
For more information on the Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, visit www.murray-arts.com or murraycountyartscouncil on Facebook.
