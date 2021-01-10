Museum donates to Anna Shaw Children's Institute

Contributed photo

The Museum of Flight -- Tristate recently donated $1,500 to the Anna Shaw Children's Institute. The donation was from proceeds of a silent auction at the 2020 museum gala. Terri Woodruff, executive director of the institute, said she was very appreciative of the donation and that it will help provide supplies and equipment for children receiving speech, physical or occupational therapy. From left are Woodruff; Pete O'Hare, event coordinator and volunteer pilot; and Rosalee Truelove, an institute patient.