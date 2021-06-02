After a year's hiatus, the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series returns to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday with three acts familiar to Dalton music fans.
"Our goal this year is to provide an offering that is connected to Dalton," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "We've found that the people who show up on Friday nights enjoy seeing people they know and hearing bands that they are familiar with."
The Community Foundation, along with the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA), present the concert series. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly.
Organizers canceled the 2020 concert series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evening starts in the Truist Tent at 6:30 with The Dead Trees, which has played several venues in Whitfield and Murray counties during the last few years. The Dead Trees plays roots rock, Americana and related music.
The Peace Merchants take the main stage at 7:30. They are led by Jimmy Dormire, long-time lead guitarist for country band Confederate Railroad.
"He lives just outside Chattanooga but plays all over the Chattanooga and North Georgia area and really the nation," said Aft. "He has been part of the Dalton music scene for a long time and one of the best guitar players out there."
Headliner Music City Soul Breakers will take the stage at 8:30. The group is led by Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Giovanni Rodriguez.
"They've played at Burr Park a couple of times and have been very well received," Aft said. "They play a wide variety of music and appeal to a broad audience."
DDDA Program Coordinator Audrey Batts said people attending the concert are encouraged to maintain social distance and to wear masks if that makes them feel more comfortable.
The series will continue every Friday through the end of July and return on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
Aft said the Friday, June 11, concert will also feature some familiar names.
"We've got local favorite Tanner Cline in the Truist Tent, and then the Austin Zackary Band, which is also local," Aft said.
Zackary was named male vocalist of the year at the Georgia Country Awards.
"The headliner will be Music City Stones, which is a licensed Rolling Stones tribute band," said Aft. "They'll be coming in with a horn section. They are off-the-charts great."
Music City Stones is led by Dalton native Schylar Shoates, who is now based in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 2019, 10 concerts were held on consecutive Friday nights featuring music spanning many genres, from bluegrass to Latin to Motown to jazz.
