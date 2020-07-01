Music returns to Chatsworth Depot July 11

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces the second "Social Distancing Outdoor Concert" at the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, July 11, at 5 p.m. The Chatsworth Depot is at 219 N. First Ave.
June's event was successful and the society is excited to provide another activity that will fit the health and government officials' criteria for gatherings. The next concert will again be held outside, so bring your lawn chair to the First Avenue side of the Depot and enjoy.
The free concert features Ray Catoe, who had a full house when he sang at the Depot last year. Catoe sings in the Chatsworth First United Methodist choir and performs karaoke at Fiesta Mexicana in Chatsworth. This time he will be singing mostly gospel tunes, including "The Gospel Train," so he invites everyone out to get aboard "The Gospel Train" at the Chatsworth Depot.
Prior to the concert, the 1905 Depot, the newly restored 1960 caboose and the historic Wright Hotel will be open for guided tours from 2 p.m. until concert time.
See the completed restorations and get a better understanding of what it was like working and traveling on the railroad in the mid-1900s. The favorite Big Blue Train will be taking guests on a train ride around the Chatsworth Historic District for a suggested $2 donation.
The Wright Hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, opened in 1909 and has served many guests including jurors, school teachers, judges, politicians and honeymooners. Hotel registers dating to the 1920s give a glimpse of those who stayed there while it was thriving business. A special display of 78 rpm records and record players will be inside the hotel. Included are a circa 1920 Victrola, a 1950s era stereo and a 1960s portable phonograph.
The tours and concert are made possible by Peeples Funeral Home, Chatsworth First National Community Bank, Captain D's, Bojangles' and Bradley's Ace Hardware. The last "Social Distancing Outdoor Concert" for 2020 features the return of popular entertainer Earl Brackin on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is excited about the "2020 Social Distancing Outdoor Concert Series." We invite you to come enjoy history and music safely in our community during this unique time. Guests are required to wear masks for the indoor tours and the number allowed inside the buildings and caboose will be limited to comply with local and state health regulations.
For more information, check out the Wright Hotel and the Chatsworth Depot pages on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.