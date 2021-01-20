City Park School fifth-grader Madison Stanley was moved on Tuesday by Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote that "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."
That quotation "really speaks to me," she said. "You can't fight hatred with hatred; the best thing to do is turn the other cheek and be nice."
"My dream is that the world be peaceful," Stanley added. "Right now, the world is full of war and (bitterness)."
Students at several schools in the Dalton Public Schools system learned about King on Tuesday, the day after the federal holiday that honors the civil rights icon, and the iron will he possessed to continue marching toward his dream for this country.
At City Park School, Denise Collins' fifth-graders discussed King's life, legacy and dreams, then created informational brochures on him and wrote about their own aspirations. The civil rights movement is part of the state's fifth-grade social studies standards, and students talked about King's younger years, from the crash course in racism he received when his white friends were barred from playing with him, to the fact that he began college at age 15.
"How heartbreaking," to experience such discrimination, Collins said. On the other hand, graduating high school at 15 is "pretty amazing, isn't it?"
That achievement impressed fifth-grader Isaac Ceballos, who said it was "exciting and surprising."
If King were alive today, "I think he would make the world a better place," Ceballos said. "It can be better, and people can be better."
Black people still face discrimination and racism, and "I wish it would stop," he added. "Everyone should be nice to each other."
The class also discussed how King's star rose along with the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott, which followed Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat in the front of a public bus to a white man. When the boycott concluded, the Supreme Court of the United States had ruled Alabama's bus segregation laws unconstitutional, and the effort spurred similar movements across the South.
"We talked about Rosa Parks at the start of this year," Collins said. "Today ties in with that, so that's another connection you can make."
King believed "everyone deserves equality and not to face discrimination," said Stanley. He was "brave."
The fact that King "started his work at such a young age (and) didn't give up when it was a hard time" is inspirational to Stanley, she said. "He worked all night and day."
Even when he was threatened, when a bomb was thrown through the window of his home, when his front door was blasted with a shotgun, "he kept fighting for what was right," she said. "His big dream was equality and justice for all."
Ceballos was most impacted by King's steadfast refusal to engage in or encourage violence, despite violent acts perpetrated on him and others, he said. "He was about nonviolence, because he didn't want to make it worse."
"He was always peaceful, kind and courageous," Ceballos added. "Everyone should be equal and not fight each other."
Over several days at Roan School, students in each grade visited the media center for King-centric lessons from Amy Sherman, the school's media specialist, and Wendy Houston, the media center clerk. Those lessons included books about not only King but race relations, clips of King speeches and discussion of his dreams and the students' own.
"My dream is to be president," first-grader Jaret Bustos said.
King's birthday Friday and holiday Monday also served as a kickoff for a Roan School service project, Houston said.
"Because of COVID-19, we can't all go do a day of service together, but we can do this fundraiser for City of Refuge."
Through the end of this month, the school is collecting loose change, coins, etc., and will donate the total to the City of Refuge Dalton food pantry, she said, noting, "We know there is a need."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a clothing store, education programs for children and adults, and hot meals.
In King's honor, students in second grade read "The Other Side" by Jacqueline Woodson, "a wonderful book about kids not being able to play together," Houston said. "Don't worry, it has a happy ending."
Houston can remember segregation, as she spent her first couple of years of school in an all-white school before her town integrated.
As she interacted with those different from her, "I learned a lot from them, and I made friends ... ," she recalled. It also "made life a whole lot more interesting."
"Sometimes, kids are better at making changes than adults," Sherman said. "Adults get used to the way things work, and it can be hard to change."
"You can take what (King) started and keep it going," Sherman told the students on Tuesday. "That's one of the reasons we're learning about him."
"There should be," second-grader Jackelyn Meija said emphatically when she learned there is a monument for King in Washington, D.C. "He fought for justice," and as she watched clips of his speeches in the media center, "I felt like he was actually here."
