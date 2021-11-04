'My favorite part was every day': Retired Georgia educators to be celebrated Sunday

Sunday is Retired Educators Day in Georgia, and "it's important to say thank you and recognize the people who have given so much to their students and communities," said Sandra Derrick, who spent three decades in Whitfield County Schools and is president of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association.
"I don't think educators get as much recognition sometimes as they should, because so much of their time is spent planning and doing things to prepare" while not strictly on the clock, said Sally Little, who taught for nearly a quarter-century, including 13 years in Dalton Public Schools. Teachers "do so much extra," but they do it "because they enjoy what they're doing."
Many retired educators continue to give back to schools in voluntary capacities after they officially retire, too, said Twinkle Chitwood, who was a long-term substitute and "filled in at media centers" after she concluded her 34-year teaching career in Dalton Public Schools. "A lot of the good things these people still do could be missed if there wasn't" a day set aside specifically for them.
"More than 140,000 retired educators have devoted their time and talents" to teaching in Georgia, influencing "the lives of generations of young people," Gov. Brian Kemp noted in his proclamation.
"Retired educators possess valuable knowledge and are able to use their vast experience and skill to enrich the education process in varied settings, often continuing to be a major source of insight and direction in education for our state and nation."
During her decades of elementary education in Dalton, Chitwood "taught a lot of wonderful kids who went on to be leaders in the community," she said. "It's very rewarding to see them continue to make our community better."
Little focused primarily on special education, while her husband Rick was principal of City Park School, and both were dedicated to giving students as many opportunities as possible, which was especially pivotal for those from impoverished and/or unsupportive households.
"We got to know kids personally, and some of (their) home situations were not good, (so) we tried to provide as much as we could, but we only had them eight hours a day," Sally Little said. "I wish we had them 24 hours" a day.
After she retired, Little continued to substitute at Roan School, mostly with special education students, as "I really missed the kids, and I like Roan," she said. "It's a 'neighborhood school,' and parents were as wonderful as could be."
Sara Davis and Rachel Lord both taught at Pleasant Grove Elementary School for decades and are as positive about that school as Little is about Roan.
It was a "very supportive" environment, from teachers, staff and administrators to students and families, said Davis, who taught in Whitfield County Schools for 31 years before retiring in 2007. "Anything you needed, just ask, and the (Parent Teacher Association) would make it happen, (which was) wonderful."
"The parents were great" and modeled exemplary behavior for their children, said Lord, who taught in Whitfield County Schools for 34 years. "The kids were nice, positive and respectful."
Davis "taught third grade, and they still love their teacher at that age," she said. "I still stay in touch with some" former students.
Richard Rogers taught physical education for 24 years at Chatsworth Elementary School and Coker Elementary School, and he brought a health-and-wellness component to his classes because "I wanted them to be well-rounded," he said. Students of his as young as kindergarten "could tell you the names of muscles, bones, things like that, and I loved it."
"We didn't just play games," he said. "I tried to integrate a health" piece, and "it was great."
Ray Broadrick "loved teaching, I loved the kids, and I loved what I taught," said the 33-year veteran of Dalton Public Schools who retired in 1996. "Earth science is the best thing in the world to teach, and (students) liked earth science."
While he placed plenty of pressure on himself daily to be the best instructor he could be for students, "I loved the kids," said Broadrick, who taught at Dalton High School for a few years but spent most of his career at the junior high school level, where he also coached football.
"My favorite part was every day."
