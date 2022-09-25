“I was born in 1852 in Murray County, Georgia, and lived there until 1863. Then I refugeed from here (Murray County) to South Georgia, Terrell County, of which Dawson was the county seat. My first owner that I am able to recollect was Dr. Black, who later sold me to Mr. Jim Edmondson. Dr. Black not only sold me but he sold all of his Negroes to Mr. Edmondson, declaring that he (Mr. Edmondson) would not separate the Negroes.
“A white boy, Sam Carter, brother of Sooth Carter, was my first white playmate that I am able to remember. We would tie pine tops together to make a seine to catch fish.”
So begins the story of an incredible man who made a huge difference in the northwest corner of Georgia. He was a slave at the Chief Vann House in Murray County.
Because he was taught to read and write by his mistress while a slave, he recognized the advantage of an education. He taught schools following the Civil War. He traveled around the area, helping found educational opportunities for freed slaves and their families. He was also a Sunday school teacher. Levi Branham, known locally as “Uncle Boisey,” published “My Life and Travels” in 1929, when he was 77.
The book has just been reprinted and will be available for $8 at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.
