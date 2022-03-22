It is with great pleasure that Ray and Rick Myers, owners of Myers Carpet Company, announce the purchase of an 88,000-square-foot building at 926 Chattahoochee Ave. in Atlanta.
“Our goal in 2022 is the most ambitious in our 65 years of being in business,” said Rick Myers, president of Myers Carpet Company. “Our plans are to renovate the building into to the premier floorcovering retail facility in the United States. The building is less than a mile from our current location at 1500 Northside Drive but will be three times the size. Renovations will begin immediately to remodel the building that will include a 25,000-square-foot floorcovering showroom and a 55,000-square-foot warehouse and workroom for the production of custom rugs. Based on the proven success of the renovation of our 60,000-square-foot Myers Flooring Nashville facility two years ago, our plans are to duplicate the style and layout of the new Atlanta building to produce the same result as our Nashville store.”
Myers Carpet Company’s resolution for late 2022 or early 2023 is to finish remodeling the Atlanta facility and open the doors to the public.
Myers Carpet Company currently consists of Myers Flooring Atlanta, Myers Flooring Nashville and the headquarters, Myers Flooring Dalton. The company was started in 1957 by Gene Myers as the first carpet retail/wholesale company in Dalton, “The Carpet Capital of the World.” All three stores have custom rug workrooms and Myers Carpet Company is the largest wool carpet retailer in the Southeast and one of the top 10 wool carpet retailers in the country.
