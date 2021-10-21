With his new exhibition, artist Eric Keller hopes to return viewers to "childlike innocence and mysticism" in their perspective of natural phenomenon like the sky and sea.
"We forget those magical moments we have as a kid when we grow up and learn the (science)," but he found himself slipping into youthful reverie as he worked on pieces featured in "Mysteries of the Sky, Longings for the Sea, and Tethered to the Earth," said Keller, who has a studio at Clearstory Arts in Chattanooga and has taught at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences for nearly two decades. "I hope to inspire a moment of introspection in the viewer — get lost for a minute and experience it — because the work is a meditation on those ideas."
As humans, "we've looked up to the sky since the dawn of time, and it has this mystery and richness," said Keller, whose work has been exhibited in galleries across the country as well as in England, Germany and Australia. "As a child, I'd look up to the sky and wonder all these really silly things that I think all of us have thought at some point, and so many religions have the idea of ascension" as central to their faith, holding that "God or gods live up in the sky."
His passion for — and fascination with — water is "definitely not as pronounced" as the sky, but "the sky is always with me, and the sea I have a longing for," he said. "I spent a lot of time in creeks, rivers and lakes in my youth, and when you stand in front of a body of water — if you slow down long enough to maybe hear your heart beat — there is an overwhelming sense of awesomeness and infinity."
When gazing "out over the water with an unimpeded view to the horizon line," one is struck by both the "grandeur of the space" and his or her "smallness" in it, said Keller, whose work is held in numerous private collections both locally and around the globe. "You hear the sound of the waves, and it's the world of movement right in front of you."
Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium will showcase Keller's "Mysteries of the Sky, Longings for the Sea, and Tethered to the Earth" beginning with a public reception at 7 p.m. Friday. Local musicians Cynthia Wilson and Frank Giamarella will perform their interpretations of jazz and pop standards during the event, which will feature refreshments.
Keller "has been a long-time favorite with our gallery and its clientele," according to Pauli Aft, co-owner of the gallery. "His paintings work on both a grand and intimate level."
"I especially like his encaustic work, as its use of beeswax and pigments create a wonderfully organic and natural feel," Aft added. "There is a soft but powerful feel to each of the works.”
Encaustic pieces join oil on canvas paintings, cyanotypes — a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print — and even a drawing in Keller's exhibition.
"I love working with a lot of different materials," Keller said. "I'm a maker, and I like to make things."
He first became enchanted with encaustics during a workshop in Atlanta led by Michael David — a preeminent encaustic artist — nearly a decade ago, as David "really expanded the use of beeswax in nontraditional ways," Keller said. "There are some really traditional formulas with beeswax, but there are other ways to do it."
"The material is really sensuous — it's like a skin — and it smells good," he said. "The viscosity of beeswax is really thick and lustrous — you really can't water it down (like you can) paint — and it's like you're suspending pigment in the substance."
"The ancient Egyptians made their funereal portraits with beeswax, and, in a sense, it's very fragile — set it on some asphalt in the summer sun and you're going to have trouble — but it's also extremely archival," he said. "Inside a structure, it'll last for 100,000 years, so it's quite impervious to change."
For cyanotypes, "you treat paper with the same chemical process architects used to make blueprints," he said. "It's similar to darkroom photography, but more forgiving."
"The Magician's Wife," which is "prominently displayed" in this exhibition, is "a life-sized figure drawing," but no matter the medium, Keller's intent is present with every piece, he said. "All the evidence of what the artist is doing and hoping for is there in the work (if you look carefully)."
Keller's art will be on display in the art emporium through November, and visitors "can join us on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. or by appointment, (as) we always welcome the opportunity to show the art," said David Aft, co-owner of the gallery, which is downtown at 218 N. Hamilton St. For more information, call (706) 313-9518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.