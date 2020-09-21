NAACP Dalton Whitfield 5246 to hold chapter elections

The membership of NAACP Dalton Whitfield 5246 is preparing for chapter elections this November. All offices will be up for election.
Members with memberships paid up to date by May 1 are eligible to run. Offices are president, first vice president, second vice president, third vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and executive committee members at large.
A Nominating Committee will be elected at the chapter’s Sept. 28 meeting, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The Nominating Committee will present a report at the Oct. 26 meeting, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live. Nominations will be taken from the floor at this meeting.
The elections will be held on Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Mack Gaston Community Center and with provisions made for online voting (details to be announced.)
Membership is required to vote in the chapter elections. Members who have not renewed this year should contact Dalton Whitfield 5246 as soon as possible to be eligible to vote this year, or renew via NAACP.org. Members who recently joined via NAACP.org, please contact Dalton Whitfield 5246 to ensure your membership is recorded locally.
If you would like to run for any office or for any other inquiry, please call Cheryl Phipps at (706) 264-2789.
