NAACP Juneteenth Community Celebration starts this Sunday

The third annual NAACP Juneteenth Community Celebration kicks off Sunday, June 13, with festivities for all ages planned through the week. The main event, presented by Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, is a formal gala dinner at The Mill at Crown Garden on Saturday, June 19.
The theme for the gala is "Perfecting Unity — Rising Together." The honored speaker will be state Rep. Jasmine Clark of House District 108. Guests will be treated to musical entertainment by saxophonist Frank B.
Other events are:
• A basketball tournament at the Mack Gaston Community Center starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.
• The first Miss Juneteenth pageant will be Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Rock Bridge Community Church, Stage 123. Nine young women will compete for a scholarship. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the community center and at the basketball game.
• The annual parade will be in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. The parade lineup will begin at First Baptist Church at 9:15 a.m. The parade will travel Waugh Street to Hamilton Street, turning south on Hamilton and continuing to Emery Street. The parade will end at the Emery Center, where there will be brief remarks in the front of the building. Automobiles participating in the parade will assemble for a car show in the Emery Center parking lot.
• Family Fun Day will be Sunday, June 20, at the Mack Gaston Community Center beginning at 1 p.m. There will be bouncy houses, music, vendors and food available as part of the final day’s celebration.
Sponsors for the Juneteenth events include Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, Shaw Spectrum, Mohawk Industries and Beautiful Smiles by Design.
For tickets and other information, call or text (706) 483-6190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.