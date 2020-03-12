The NAIA has canceled all remaining winter sports championships, including the men's National Championship Tournament which the Dalton State College Roadrunners were to play in next week, due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The cancellation ends the Roadrunners' season.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority," according to a statement from the NAIA. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."
Dalton State earned a No. 1 seed as one of the top four teams in the tournament, which was to be played March 18-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Roadrunners were set to open the tournament next Thursday against eighth-seeded University of Pikeville (Kentucky).
The team learned their tournament position during a watch party at the college's Pope Student Center Wednesday night. Some 17 hours later, the players learned their season was over.
Dalton State finishes the season at 30-3, 17-3 Southern States Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners had a historic season, winning a school-record 17 games in a row and setting the school mark for wins in the regular season.
The cancellation means the college basketball careers of at least seven Dalton State seniors are over.
Check back for updates.
