National Guard members assist AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon in non-clinical roles

To aid front-line team members, National Guard members have volunteered to assist AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon in non-clinical roles during the current surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Responsibilities and duties of the National Guard members will include answering phone calls in different departments, answering call lights for nursing units, moving equipment, screening patients and visitors under current COVID-19 screening guidelines, communicating visitor restrictions, directing visitors to their destination, assisting with security needs, stocking supplies, transport of stable patients, delivering blankets, food and water and other non-clinical duties.
"We are incredibly grateful for our National Guard volunteers,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. “Their support means so much to our team. We can’t thank them enough for their help during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.