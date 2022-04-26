The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is recognizing May 1-7 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week. This is the ideal time for Georgians to learn and recognize the risks hurricanes pose, as well as plan and prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm.
“In the past, our state has experienced devastating effects of hurricanes, tropical storms and depressions,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “That’s why we encourage our residents to take the time to prepare before the onset of hurricane season.”
Each day during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, GEMA/HS will highlight one planning recommendation. Georgia residents can follow along and take action all week to ensure their families, homes and pets are safe in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm.
• Sunday, May 1: Determine your risk. Find out what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.
• Monday, May 2: Develop an evacuation plan. Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. You may also need to leave if you live in a flood-prone area or in a mobile home outside a hurricane evacuation zone. You can find evacuation routes here: http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/Hurricane.
• Tuesday, May 3: Assemble disaster supplies. Have enough nonperishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family at least three days. Don’t forget pet supplies! In case of lost electricity, you’ll also need extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights.
• Wednesday, May 4: Get an insurance checkup. Call your agent for an insurance checkup to be sure you have enough coverage to repair or replace your home and belongings. Home and renters’ insurance don’t cover flooding.
• Thursday, May 5: Strengthen your home. Ensure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building code specifications to withstand wind impacts. Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors.
• Friday, May 6: Help your neighbor. Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.
• Saturday, May 7: Complete your written hurricane plan. The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins. Take the time now to write down your hurricane plan. Know who issues evacuation orders for your area, determine locations on where you will ride out the storm and start to get your supplies now.
For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia. To learn about specific risks in your area, contact your local emergency management agency.
