National Hurricane Preparedness Week starts Sunday

As the beginning of hurricane season is approaching, National Hurricane Preparedness Week is the ideal time for all Georgians to prepare and recognize the risks of hurricanes, and what to do before, during and after a storm. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with the National Weather Service, is recognizing May 9-15 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.
“In the past few years, Georgia has experienced at least one major hurricane to hit our shores once a year,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS director. “During Hurricane Preparedness Week, we’re encouraging our residents, along the coast and inland, to prepare before the Atlantic Hurricane Season starts in June.”
Each day during Hurricane Preparedness Week, GEMA/HS will highlight one planning recommendation. Georgia residents can follow along and take action all week to ensure their families, homes and pets will be safe in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm.
• Sunday: Determine Your Risk — Find out what wind and water hazards could occur in your area. The impacts of hurricanes can be felt hundreds of miles inland, they aren’t just coastal problems.
• Monday: Develop an Evacuation Plan — Get familiar with Georgia Navigator (511ga.org) so when the time comes you’ll know the way to go. You can also find evacuation routes here: http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/Hurricane.
• Tuesday: Assemble Disaster Supplies — Have enough nonperishable food, water and medicine to last each person at least three days. Don’t forget the pet supplies!
• Wednesday: Get an Insurance Checkup — Call your agent and make sure you have enough coverage to repair or even replace your home. Standard homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flooding.
• Thursday: Strengthen Your Home — Make sure your home is in good repair and meets hurricane code specifications. Have the proper plywood or aluminum panels to board up windows and doors.
• Friday: Help Your Neighbor — Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.
• Saturday: Complete Your Written Hurricane Plan — Knowing where you will ride out the storm and where your supplies are stored can make a difference. Make sure your family is on the same page about who to contact and where to go. Write and store copies of the plan where everyone has access to them.
For more information on how to prepare for severe weather, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia. To learn about specific risks in your area, contact your local emergency management agency.
