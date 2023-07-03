National Plumbing Service has proudly cut the ribbon on its storefront at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton on the campus of Hammond Creek Middle School. The space allows middle school students to be adults for the day and be exposed to the various roles and functions National Plumbing Service plays within the community. The center opened in March 2021 and serves more than 10,000 Northwest Georgia students annually.
“I would like to share a quick story of how we got here," said Rosa Cuna, director of site operations for Junior Achievement of Georgia. "Almost a year ago Anna Adamson and I attended a presentation at one of the local high schools. It was an organization called Be Pro, Be Proud. It highlighted skilled professions/trade jobs for students. It highlighted construction work, electricians, linemen, machinists, plumbers, etc.
"What I remember most about the presentation was the coordinator talking about plumbing. He said it was not a very glamorous job, but if there was only one plumber in the 25 students present they would all eventually need to call just the one plumber when they had any plumbing issues. The entire presentation was impactful, and Anna and I immediately began brainstorming. We wanted to highlight trade careers and some of the hands-on pieces and incorporate them into our simulation space. Before we even made it back to the office, I told Anna that I had a crazy idea. I told her I knew the perfect spot. I knew the right person and here we are.
"I would now like to introduce our special guests. We are honored to have National Plumbing Service with us today. Mario (Rangel) and Jose (Rangel), thank you both for making this a reality and investing in our students.”
The JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton is a result of the partnership between Dalton Public Schools, Engineered Floors, Junior Achievement and more than 20 other local and national sponsors. The facility is a state-of-the-art learning center where students apply concepts learned in the classroom in a 360-degree authentic and immersive experience. Upon arrival, students become a part of a simulated version of their hometown within the JA BizTown and JA Finance Park programs. Here, students work alongside their peers and adult volunteers as they develop a greater understanding of financial concepts, build 21st century skills and foster their entrepreneurial spirit.
JA BizTown creates an unmatched experience where sixth-grade students can interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of fueling a business. Here, students discover the intricacies of being a professional and community member and the abundance of opportunities available within their city.
JA Finance Park provides seventh- or eighth-grade students the rare opportunity to experience their financial future firsthand. Guided by an assigned "life situation," students participate in an immersive simulation that enables them to develop skills to successfully navigate today’s complex economic environment and discover how decisions today can impact tomorrow.
“We are proud to have National Plumbing Service to represent technical careers and help students envision their future in a career like plumbing that suits their unique skills and interests,” said Caroline Frost, director of development, JA of Georgia for Northwest Georgia. “We are proud of the partnership with National Plumbing Service, and we will continue to ensure our programs remain relevant to the needs of our community, and we thank you for supporting the students of Northwest Georgia.”
To learn more about getting involved in the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, contact Frost at cfrost@georgia.ja.org.
