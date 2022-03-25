Annliz Renard recognizes some of the residential buildings in Ukraine bombed by Russia, and she’s feeling the impact of Russia’s invasion of her homeland deeply and personally.
She’s visited friends in some of those buildings — since the war started fewer than four weeks ago, approximately 3,780 residential buildings have been partially damaged in Ukraine, with 651 homes destroyed, according to the Ukraine Emergency Service — and “I’ve walked those streets,” said Renard, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School who was raised in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and came to the United States with her parents in November 2017. “I’m really scared. I have family and friends living there.”
Renard communicates by phone with friends and family in Ukraine for updates on their safety, as well as the situation in the nation, and “even the most positive people I know are losing their minds right now, because they can’t believe it,” she said. While some have escaped to Poland and Germany, others remain in jeopardy, so they’re “moving to smaller villages (and) staying away from the big cities” where Russia has concentrated its bombardment.
The exodus from Ukraine has meant roughly three million refugees, and seven million are displaced internally, according to the United Nations. The majority have gone to Poland, which has taken in nearly two million refugees since the start of the attack.
“I’m here — I’m fine — I’m stressed, because there’s nothing I can do about” what’s happening in Ukraine, Renard said. “I’ve sent money,” and she encourages those who are able to to do likewise, as “there are always more ways to help.”
Those who wish to contribute financially can do so by buying tickets for Northwest’s student performances of “Cinderella” (the Broadway version) on March 29 and/or March 31, as proceeds from ticket sales for those 7 p.m. performances will be donated to the Children’s Emergency Fund to aid the youth of war-ravaged Ukraine. Tickets are available at the door, at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/northwest-whitfield-co/cinderella-broadway-version-76382 or from Northwest drama teacher Josh Ruben (josh.ruben@wcsga.net).
“I’ve been depressed for weeks now, just miserable about” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Ruben, who is of Ukrainian ancestry. “When that theater was bombed” — roughly 1,300 individuals (many of them children) had sought refuge in Mariupol’s Drama Theater, according to Ukrainian officials, before it was flattened by Russian bombs March 16 — “I was just despondent.”
Painted on the ground outside the building — in giant Cyrillic letters — was the word “CHILDREN,” a message large enough to be viewed from the sky, according to CNN.
“It said ‘CHILDREN’ there,” but Russia still bombed the site, said Renard. “Where’s the humanity?”
Russian attacks on civilians, including women and children, in Ukraine have been well-documented — as of Sunday, more than 900 civilians in Ukraine had been killed, according to the United Nations — and “it’s not fair,” Renard said. “They’re just killing (innocent) people, and it hurts. It makes me very angry.”
Understanding the conflict
Ruben asked Renard to speak to her drama classmates about her country, its history with Russia, and the current situation.
“Most of them didn’t understand these things (before hearing from Renard) — why would they? — but she was riveting, and they were blown away by her,” Ruben said. “She’s a natural storyteller who also listens.”
“Americans should learn more about” Russia, Ukraine and “the East,” in general, Renard said. “There’s crazy propaganda in Russia right now. People there actually believe (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is saving them from Nazism.”
Americans could learn from the unity of Ukraine, because “if we’re not united, we can’t protect ourselves,” she said. “We need to respect each other, because I feel like that brotherhood is not there right now in the U.S.”
In Ukraine, “we are brought up that Russia is the oppressor and the aggressor,” a sentiment that leads to “fear” in children, but also a readiness and a vigilance, Renard said. “We are strong, and we can fight.”
However, the nation needs help, including “a protected sky above (Ukraine), or at least better planes to defend themselves,” she said.
Renard understands the fear of escalation in the U.S. and other Western nations that implementing a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine could mean “world war,” but Ukraine has long wanted a closer relationship with the West, rather than Russia, and the nation is “united as never before.”
A very rich cultureThe “culture of Ukraine is very rich,” from cuisine to architecture, Renard said. “I’ve never had better bread in my life, and if a Ukrainian invites you to dinner, don’t think twice — just go — because it’s the best food you’ll ever have, and there’s nothing better than homemade cooking.”
Ukraine is “a very religious country,” as well, so the architecture is meant to “give glory to God,” she said. “The churches are beautiful pieces of art, and walking in Ukraine is like walking in a museum, especially Kyiv.”
Glad to be in America Renard feels “very lucky to be here” in America, and she plans to remain in the U.S. “permanently,” she said. “I like all of the trees (here) — Kyiv is a very polluted city, especially now — and the air feels fresher.”
Her dream since early childhood was to be a film director, but she’s now considering other options, from communications to journalism to game design.
“We have a lot of creative people in Ukraine,” Renard said. “I went to a TV school and a YouTube school, (and the former) really helped me with production and stuff.”
“We watch a lot of Western movies in Ukraine — we have ‘The Avengers’ and the Marvel (films) — but not a lot of good Ukrainian movies,” Renard said. However, “we do have a lot of independent TV series that are very artistic and very good.”
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was a popular actor, including starring in the comedic, satirical television series “Servant of the People” — where he played the role of the president of Ukraine — and his popularity helped him win election as president in the 2019 election.
“I watched him as a kid, but I didn’t get a lot of the humor, because it was political and adult,” Renard said. She now sees that he’s “very funny, and I love him.”
The right leader at the right time Zelenskyy’s communication skills, honed as an actor, have made him the right leader at the right time for Ukraine, as “everyone relates to him,” she said. “He knows what to say, how to say it, and when.”
Renard is confident of her nation’s chances of fending off the Russians.
“I think Ukraine will win,” she said. “We have a strong leader, and we are a strong people.”
However, it’s crucial to remember “we all lose something in war, (and) it pains me to see (the country) destroyed,” she said. “There are no winners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.