Dalton-based SYNLawn announced that George Neagle has been appointed as the president of its new Global division. Neagle previously served as the executive vice president at SYNLawn, overseeing the Americas division.
“Throughout his tenure as the executive vice president of SYNLawn, George has proven to be a results-driven leader with years of measurable success,” said Jay Glasscock, CEO of Sport Group Americas, the parent company of SYNLawn. “George will lead continuous improvement processes in all areas while driving our global business growth. We look forward to expanding SYNLawn’s international presence under the talented leadership of George.”
As the president of SYNLawn Global, Neagle is responsible for overseeing the new division’s product strategy for international sales channels. He will also partner closely with colleagues from around the world to develop market strategies that drive profitable growth for the company.
Under Neagle’s helm, SYNLawn Global will establish new distribution channels in Europe. The company will also host its first international conference for distributors in 2023.
“I am excited to take SYNLawn into its next phase of international growth,” said Neagle. “I will ensure our new division achieves its primary goals and objectives by focusing on innovation, quality and sustainability.”
Neagle has been an integral part of SYNLawn for the past two decades. He started his career with the company in 2003 as the first distributor in Nevada. Throughout his tenure, Neagle has overseen more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, developed key partnerships with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United Soybean Board (USB), expanded SYNLawn’s retail presence, and facilitated the expansion of the distributor network to 120 locations across the Americas, including Canada and Central America.
