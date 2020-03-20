Need for blood is still great

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
As the U.S. Surgeon General stated in his address to the nation, “You can still go out and give blood … social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” Blood Assurance would like to inform the public that you can continue to help others during this difficult time by donating blood safely at a center or drive near you.
Blood Assurance and the hospitals in its community would greatly appreciate your support. As of Wednesday, the number of blood drives canceled nationwide had reached more than 12,000, accounting for 355,000 blood donations. More cancellations are expected and the time to prepare is now.
Blood Assurance is taking additional steps to ensure the health of its donors and is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak nationally and in its service area. Please visit www.bloodassurance.org/coronavirus. In addition to the special protocols already in place, Blood Assurance is encouraging donors to make appointments and use its QuickScreen app to answer health history questions in advance. To do that donors can visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/quickscreen. Blood Assurance has also extended hours at several centers and is minimizing the amount of appointments taken per hour in order to maintain social distancing.
Blood Assurance’s Dalton center, 785 Shugart Road-No. 5, will be open Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Blood Assurance will also be giving away an Echo Dot every week to one randomly chosen donor, and one 65-inch smart TV will also be given away at the end of March. All donors over the age of 18 are eligible to win.
Donating whole blood takes about 30 minutes and can impact three people in area hospitals. An appointment can be scheduled by phone or online. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.