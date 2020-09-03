Neighbors unite for U.S. flag display

As a way of demonstrating not only patriotism but neighborhood solidarity, residents of Rosewood Condominiums are proudly flying American flags outside their residences, and they hope others will do likewise.
''Everyone has been so great, and we have a great community here," said Debra Gordon, who spearheaded the project along with Jo Hughes. "We've probably had an increase (of flag displays) of 40%-50%, (as) everyone is so supportive of one another."
"I told Jo I wanted to do something to show support for my country and the flag," Gordon added. "I just wanted to do something positive that reflected on God, country and good neighbors."
Hughes, whose family tree is filled with military branches and who was once named Army Wife of the Year, has plenty of experience in patriotic endeavors — including being part of a delegation that welcomed troops who fought in the Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm) back to Georgia nearly three decades ago — and she suggested trying to turn the complex into a quasi parade of flags.
"It worked," said Hughes, whose father was a machine gunner in World War II and whose father-in-law served in World War I. "Anything positive right now is good."
"Please respect our American flag," Hughes said. "It represents many sacrifices of men and women throughout" the centuries, and it can help others remember to ''be grateful for the ones who have gone before us and made it possible for us to have this great life."
"Half of our flight class didn't make it home" from Vietnam, said Hughes, whose husband, James, was shot down five times during that war and was awarded the Purple Heart. "Be thankful, and remember those" who died in service to their country.
"Everyone in my family who went to war came back," said Cathy Fowler, another Rosewood resident. ''I've been lucky."
So many take the American way of life "for granted," said Kelly Scott, another member of the complex participating in the flag endeavor. "It really makes you think."
Sometimes, one must go abroad to realize how special America is, said Jeff O'Donald, who served in the United States Navy — including two tours on a ship in the Mediterranean — and is a Rosewood resident. "There's no place like the USA."
"I was in Iraq" as a member of the U.S. Army during the Gulf War, and the patriotism on display while liberating Kuwait was remarkable, as "all you saw were American flags everywhere," said Robert S. Moore Jr., another Rosewood resident. "The U.S. is the greatest place in the world, (and) it's good to see a community get together like this to celebrate our country."
Gordon, whose son Daniel is a member of the United States Navy, hopes Rosewood's effort will catch on in other neighborhoods and communities.
"This isn't political, and I think it is something a lot of people will like," she said. "They can take it and run with it."
Seeing all the flags "is very exciting," Fowler said. "I hope others will show their support" in a similar fashion.
The fact that Rosewood had such quick and full buy-in to the idea wasn't a surprise, because of how unified those who reside in the neighborhood are, O'Donald said. "It's all for one and one for all."
