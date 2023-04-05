Nelson Tractor Company has opened the doors of its Dalton location off of the south bypass at 131 Kraft Drive to the public. Providing sales, service and parts for Kubota farming and construction equipment, as well as Land Pride and other short line equipment, Nelson Tractor brings an array of products, implements and parts to the Dalton community.
“We are excited to be in Dalton,” said Greg Nichols, corporate general manager for Nelson Tractor. “Overall, there were about two years of planning that went into (the Dalton location). The experience has been great so far, and we have seen a lot of foot traffic already in our store.”
Conducting a soft opening of the store on March 6, Nelson Tractor has already provided many Dalton buyers with their equipment needs.
“We actually just unloaded our first tractor for a buyer earlier this morning,” Nichols said during the interview. “We have already been able to see many people stop by after noticing us as they drive down the bypass.”
Nelson Tractor supplies both commercial farming and construction equipment, including tractors and excavators, as well as accessories and attachments. Other construction equipment Nelson Tractor offers through its locations include both heavy and light equipment, such as backhoes, loaders and skid steers. As well as commercial, they also provide residential compact and subcompact tractors, as well as equipment for both lawn and farm.
Aside from sales, Nelson Tractor is also home to a full service and parts department, offering major or minor repairs, as well as regular maintenance to Kubota and other equipment as needed. Nelson Tractor’s parts department offers custom tractor accessories and attachments for a variety of functions and jobs.
“We offer full parts and full service, with an expert service team with years of experience,” Nichols added. “Even now we are having our service teams come for training at our Dalton location in order for all the stores to flow the same for maximum efficiency to our buyers and the community.”
Opening its first location in Blairsville in 1949, Nelson Tractor was founded by Cecil Nelson. Nelson, a mechanic and welder by trade, worked for both Chevrolet and Ford in Blairsville prior, and once Blairsville’s Ford location introduced its tractors he was put in charge.
Setting up in a smaller building across the street from his home, Nelson officially began selling tractors in 1949, as well as owning a separate body shop, helping to repair and paint cars and trucks as well. Owning Nelson Tractor for more than 50 years, he made a point to be involved in helping out the North Georgia community until the late 1990s.
“Cecil would work from 1949 all the way up until not long after I joined the company in 1997,” said Nichols.
A family-owned and operated business from its inception, Nelson’s son W.C. followed in his father’s footsteps and, also like his father, has continued to be a part of day-to-day business. In 1995 Will Nelson would become the owner and president of Nelson Tractor, making the company three-generation owned.
Will Nelson is also a former president of the Southern Equipment Dealers Association, as well as a member of the Kubota National Dealer Advisory Board.
“Eventually, Nelson Tractor would open its second location in Jasper, Georgia, around eight years ago,” recalled Nichols. “I have been able to work alongside all three generations of the Nelson family. They are all great, hardworking people who have spent decades in helping North Georgia’s agricultural community.”
On what Dalton residents can expect from Nelson Tractor’s many services and offerings, Nichols said, “We house full service from oil changes to major repairs. We also offer pickup and delivery. Any fix or question someone may have, we have an answer to. We can take care of customers for many years when it comes to repairing or maintaining their equipment.”
“We are here for the Dalton customer and want to be able to help and provide them with anything they need when they come to us,” Nichols said.
Emily Booker, finance specialist for Nelson Tractor, agrees.
“Already we have seen so many people from Dalton who have bought from Nelson Tractor for years walk into the new store and get excited that they don’t have to travel as far anymore,” she said. “The Dalton customers like having a closer location in the area.”
“Convenience and comfort are key to our customers. We want to be able to help Dalton customers in any way that we can. Our customers, as well as employees, are family,” said Nichols. “We are able to accommodate whatever need the customer may have. In 2020, during COVID, we continued to stay open to help the community with repairs and maintenance. In order to safely stay open, we were able to provide a ‘door pickup’ service for those who were not able, or comfortable, to meet inside the store. That is something that we, even now, could still offer a customer if they need it.”
Nelson Tractor will hold a grand opening for the new location on Tuesday, April 11.
“We are excited to make it official,” said Booker. “The chamber of commerce in Dalton will be coming for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 that morning, and both Kubota and Land Pride representatives will be there for the official grand opening of the store. We will also be holding some giveaways as well, so it is shaping up to be a fun day. We are hoping for a great turnout, even if it’s just to stop by, grab some coffee, relax and say hello.”
“One thing Dalton can guarantee is the family atmosphere that Nelson Tractor Company brings with each visit,” said Nichols. “Our number one road rule here at Nelson Tractor is to meet and greet each individual as they step through those doors. First impressions go a long way, and we make it our mission to talk to each customer who steps foot inside our store as a friend or family member. That, as we say, is the Nelson Tractor difference.”
