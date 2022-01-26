'Never give up on life,' author who overcame autism urges

"Dreams don't really have time limits, and we all reach them whenever we can," said author Michael Goodroe, who overcame a "low-functioning autism" diagnosis as a child to obtain a master of business administration and a third-degree black belt in karate.
"My life story is 'The Tortoise and the Hare,' (as) I was always leagues behind, but gained a sense of persistence and knew whatever I did I'd have to work harder than everyone else to get it," said Goodroe, who has authored the new book "What Autism Gave Me: A Devastating Diagnosis to a Triumphant Life," which he discussed during Monday's Kiwanis Club of Dalton meeting at the Dalton Convention Center. "I thought I could be a success, and I set out to do just that."
By age 4, it was apparent "something was wrong," as Goodroe couldn't communicate nor follow directions, and with below-average scores on cognitive assessments he was diagnosed with low-functioning autism, he said. Medical professionals told his parents he'd never attend "normal" school, and he was destined for a group home with no chance of living an independent life.
However, his parents refused to accept that grim fate, so they "took the road less traveled," he said. Experts even conducted an "intervention" with his parents so they'd accept his "limitations," but they declined to capitulate, as they "did not believe it was impossible for me to achieve anything."
Some parents can actually be "overprotective" of children with autism, as "they get so locked into the (autism) and don't realize their kid is capable of anything," according to Temple Grandin, a scientist, animal behaviorist and leading advocate for people with autism.
"Stretch them, but don't throw them in the deep end of the pool," Grandin told the Daily Citizen-News during an interview last fall. "Push each kid just enough without forcing them into sensory overload."
Goodroe's parents focused on improving his motor function, auditory processing and communication ability, he said. At that time, his "brain was like a hive of honeybees without a queen — just swarming with no direction — (and the goal) was to get my brain like a kaleidoscope, where everything worked."
That was easier said than done, however, as he couldn't walk in a straight line, his balance was "atrocious," and he scored below average in each category on the California Achievement Test as a sixth-grader, he said. He was making incremental progress, though, at the Atlanta-area Mill Springs Academy, which emphasized continual progress and a growth mindset.
"Solve one problem at a time," he learned. "Teachers were amazing" there, and he made friends "I still cherish."
He also benefited from music — piano lessons from a former New York City opera singer who was the only teacher in the area to "take a chance on me" — and karate school, he said. His school educators, the piano instructor and the karate teachers are "all heroes, and I'm forever grateful."
His musical aptitude paved his way into college despite below-par SAT scores, as he successfully auditioned for the music director of the University of West Georgia.
"College was not easy," but he bought two sets of all his books — one for himself and another for his parents to help him with the material — and he "never missed a day of class," he said. While a "normal brain" is like a computer with certain programs written onto it, the brain of an individual with autism is "like a library card catalog, (so) we have to discover information ourselves — find what's missing — then build on it."
He graduated with a bachelor of arts in history, then achieved his MBA from Reinhardt University, and he works full-time as a data processor. His book is available from Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble and other similar retail outlets.
Goodroe closed his presentation by singing "The Impossible Dream" — an appropriate metaphor for his philosophy — from one of his favorite musicals, "Man of La Mancha," including the lyrics "This is my quest, to follow that star/No matter how hopeless, no matter how far."
Or, as Goodroe put it himself, "Never give up on life."
