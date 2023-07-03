Conasauga Juvenile Court Judge Jason Souther recently swore in three new Murray/Whitfield CASAs (court-appointed special advocates).
The Conasauga Judicial Circuit includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Becky Alberto, Norma Lloid and Ashlea Snell join the ranks of those who advocate on behalf of children in foster care in Whitfield and Murray counties.
"I want to be a voice for the children who may not have a voice at this point in life," said Alberto. "I am looking forward to learning how to best serve the children of our community.”
Lloid said she wanted to be a CASA "simply for the love of children."
"All children who enter the system are already destined to experience a traumatic adaptation process," she said. "We need the help of people who can donate their time, receive adequate training to offer these children a time of quality, a stable presence during all this time, and above all a real voice before the court — the importance that they deserve. CASAs can represent the difference between a statistic and an exemplary life for the children of foster care, one child at (a) time.”
Assigned to cases by judges, CASA volunteers establish bonds with children removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child before delivering recommendations to the court.
Whitfield/Murray CASAs are trained by the Family Support Council. Those interested in volunteering as a CASA and taking part in the training can call the council at (706) 428-7934.
