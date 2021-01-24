New app puts more school bus knowledge into the hands of parents

Dalton Public Schools has begun rolling out a new app that makes it easier to track buses.
"It's a neat app, very simple to use, and First Student (which provides transportation for Dalton Public Schools) is providing it to us free of charge," said Jeff Wells, head of safety and transportation for Dalton Public Schools. Parents can see where buses are and receive notifications when they arrive at schools.
Due to safety protocols, parents can only see the bus or buses used by their student or students, said Robbie Moore, First Student's Dalton location manager. "It will be very beneficial to parents, because, (previously), they've had to call, (but now) they can check the app" regarding the status of buses.
Nearly all of Dalton's elementary schools are already using the FirstView app, and the system plans to roll it out fully for grades 6-12 in the next few weeks, Wells told the Dalton Board of Education on Jan. 11. So far, "there have been no problems." The app is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.
Parents need only to enter their student's identification number to access the app, he said. Additional features can be utilized eventually, but the system wants to have everyone using it for at least some time before adding other details.
Eventually, parents could be notified when a bus breaks down in the morning via the app, said Superintendent Tim Scott. They would receive an estimate of when a replacement might arrive and even an updated bus number.
"I think, if I had a child in this school district, it would be really interesting to know exactly where the bus is," Moore said. "This is one of those wonderful things we can bring" as technology advances.
Advanced technology will also be one of the hallmarks of the new Hammond Creek Middle School, scheduled to open for students in grades six and seven for the 2021-22 academic year, as the Dalton Board of Education approved flat screen panels and wireless infrastructure work during the Jan. 11 meeting.
Troxell Communications was awarded the flat screen panels job for $198,063, according to Dalton Public Schools. This order will outfit every classroom with a 75-inch Viewsonic flat panel and mobile cart.
The board also approved CDW-G, for $126,326, for wireless infrastructure, including 118 wireless access points throughout the school, according to Dalton Public Schools. The system has "worked with this vendor in the past and is satisfied with the products and services from CDW-G."
Board of Education member Sam Sanders is among those "looking forward to (Hammond Creek) being open," he said last week. It's "awesome and really beautiful."
