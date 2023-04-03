A new bakery in Chatsworth has been seeing great success since opening its doors in January.
The Pantry, a take-home-and-bake restaurant and bakery, has served a multitude of functions, events and customers since officially opening at 105 Murray Plaza in Chatsworth on Jan. 17. The idea for a hometown bakery in Murray County had been in the works for quite a while.
Kim Kendrick, a lifelong Murray County resident, grew up with a love and passion for baking and cooking for family, friends and neighbors. Learning from her grandmother in the kitchen, Kendrick knew from an early age how the universal language of food had a positive impact on people.
For many years prior to opening The Pantry, Kendrick worked for the Murray County School System as a paraprofessional, as well as in the lunchroom, for seven years. Keeping close ties to the community and Chatsworth public education, Kendrick also worked in the library for Chatsworth Elementary School.
“Through working in Eton and Chatsworth, I have got to know a lot of people around the community,” she said. “That helped to build relationships and be a part of the growth of this area.”
For years, Kendrick’s baking skills caught the eye of many of those around her, and it was not long until she was cooking out of her own house for friends and family as a side hobby.
“I remember the first item I posted on Facebook were my apple pie muffins,” Kendrick recalled. “Soon people were asking for me to make them and other items for birthdays, wedding gifts, parties and all sorts of other functions. The Murray County High School Dance Team has definitely been a huge supporter of what I make. The girls would ask if they could have my cupcakes and treats at their events or after their dance meets.”
“Eventually, I was baking and filling orders so often out of my house that I knew I had to take the next step and devote more time to my passion with a larger space,” she adds. “Luckily, I was surrounded by family members, friends and people of the community who supported me 100% all the way. Barry Gentry, who is the president of the chamber of commerce in Chatsworth, gave me the assurance that it could be done, and soon enough I was able to secure our location in order to open up the bakery.”
In doing so, Kendrick would partner up with close friend Angela Ingle McCaslin, who also has extensive experience in education in North Georgia, and The Pantry would begin to take shape. Alongside Kendrick baking and ordering the items for The Pantry, McCaslin helps fulfill vital roles in handling allergen and ingredient information.
On the outpouring of help she has received from close family and friends in making The Pantry a reality, Kendrick has been thrilled.
“Alongside Angela and I, we have had so many people chip in and help us on this journey. My husband Josh and my son Colton built the countertops for the bakery and were a huge help in turning the shop into what it is now,” she said.
The Pantry’s employees and baking staff is also made up of enthusiastic and eager faces who play a viral part in the bakery’s early success.
“My mother helps at the location, which is great,” Kendrick said. “Our employees are made up of retired faculty of the school system, as well as a former tax commissioner! They are all happy to continue to contribute to the community as well as doing something that they love to do at a comfortable pace. We also work closely with longtime friends around the area such as Wanda Underwood and so many others.”
On the importance of family as it pertains to the success of the business, Kendrick replies, “We are definitely a family-oriented business. There is nothing more important than family and treating those around you in the community like family as well. I have been involved in the Chatsworth community my whole life and have gotten to know so many wonderful people. The Food City in Chatsworth has been such a big help in supplying us with what we need. Having so many friends and family be a part of our business in every way they can is a blessing.”
“My dad even chips in with helping to furnish the place up,” she adds. “He has always been big into antiques, so anything he sees that pops out and would look good inside or outside the store, he brings. We also keep dishes and decorations that belonged to my grandmother inside on the walls and around the shop to remember where it all started. She would have loved to see this.”
Although only a few months in operation, The Pantry has seen a massive outpouring of business.
“We are constantly taking orders and people are lining up outside by the time we open the doors at eleven,” Kendrick said. “We will post on social media every Monday what will be available for the upcoming week. Social media and word-of-mouth have been key to our business, and the menu changes from week to week and with each season and holiday that comes. We want people to come in and ask what we have and then surprise them and have them leave satisfied every week.”
While the menu changes weekly, there are a few select items that have already become a staple for The Pantry and throughout Kendrick’s years of baking.
“Our cupcakes are always a big hit,” she said. “So are our chicken pot pies. They are take-and-bake, so people can come in and buy them from our cooler and take them straight home to bake and enjoy. Every week we will have two take-and-bake meals available. Another big seller and staple is our chicken salad. We offer a different variety including classic chicken salad, gourmet and buffalo to name a few. We also offer a variety of salads, treats and sweets throughout the week.”
When it comes to food, presentation is just as important as flavor, and Kendrick details The Pantry’s efforts in keeping the experience memorable for customers.
“Not only do we want our foods to taste good, but we also want them to look good as well,” she said. “Customers will see eye-catching decorations and ways that we prepare our foods. It’s an art form and we try our best to make sure that everything is to the standard of how it is supposed to be.”
On what is to come in the near future for The Pantry, Kendrick said: “Eventually we would like to get a website up and going, as well as the addition of party supplies alongside our menu items in order to become a one-stop shop for events or parties that need catered. A selection of breads and teas is also a goal we would like to meet soon, as well as the addition of outside dining and tables.”
Although The Pantry is just getting started, Kim hopes to see the business become a multigenerational staple in the Murray County area.
“My daughter Maicie currently lives in El Paso with her husband who serves in the military, and she recently gave birth to our first granddaughter, Tatum. We named our miniature cupcakes ‘Tatum Cakes’ after her as a way to keep family close-knit no matter how far away they may be at times,” Kendrick said. “Maicie has already shown interest in helping out at the bakery once they return home. I would love to see The Pantry live on for years with the possibility of one day passing it down to the next generation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.