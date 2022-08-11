Teacher of the Year

Mary Ellen Pierce, left, the 2022-23 Dalton Public Schools Teacher of the Year, is shown receiving the keys to a new 2022 Ford Escape from Jason Denson, dealer principal of Ford of Dalton. Pierce received the use of the new car for a year for winning the district Teacher of the Year competition. Ford of Dalton has provided a one-year lease of a new car to the Dalton Teacher of the Year for the last five years. Denson presented the car to Pierce following the Dalton Public Schools Employee Convocation on Monday.

 Contributed photo

