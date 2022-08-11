Mary Ellen Pierce, left, the 2022-23 Dalton Public Schools Teacher of the Year, is shown receiving the keys to a new 2022 Ford Escape from Jason Denson, dealer principal of Ford of Dalton. Pierce received the use of the new car for a year for winning the district Teacher of the Year competition. Ford of Dalton has provided a one-year lease of a new car to the Dalton Teacher of the Year for the last five years. Denson presented the car to Pierce following the Dalton Public Schools Employee Convocation on Monday.