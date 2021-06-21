Earlier this month, seven new volunteers were swore into Family Support Council's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program for Whitfield and Murray counties.
As a CASA, volunteers become “that person” for children removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect, according to Tracy Harmon, CASA’s volunteer outreach coordinator. Assigned to cases by judges, CASA volunteers establish bonds with children but also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child before delivering recommendations to the court.
Anna Bell, Melissa Bryant, Michelle Bryant, Pam Clayton, Ryan Griffin, Sarah Jones and Audrey Simmons were sworn in the first week of June. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Harmon at (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com.
