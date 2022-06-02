Murray/Whitfield CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) swore in three new CASAs on Thursday. From left are Carolyn Bray, Ashley Hawkins, Christina Willey and Juvenile Court Judge Jason Souther. They will be taking on CASA cases in Whitfield and Murray counties. "We are so excited at Murray/Whitfield CASA to have them as part of our team," a spokesperson said. CASAs are the advocates for children who have been taken from their families by the state Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) and placed in foster care. CASAs are the voice of those children in Juvenile Court. They interview the children, and others involved in the case, and make recommendations to the court and DFACS about what should happen with the child.