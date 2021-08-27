Glow sticks, a dark room and disco ball, and music may sound more like the ingredients for a rave, but they were utilized this summer to teach some Dalton Public Schools students about math and shapes.
"We get to do fun games" while learning at the Cat Skills camp, said Abby Asbell, a fourth-grader at City Park School. That included creating "solar bugs" powered by solar panels as part of a science lesson on circuits, which, if not connected correctly, "wouldn't go when you went outside."
The solar bugs were "like math," said Roman Angeles, a fifth-grader at Westwood School. "If you don't follow directions, you won't get the right answer."
Angeles also enjoyed a math project where students received coordinates, then plotted them on a plane in hopes of landing on "an island," he said. "I play (the game) 'Battleship,' and it was like that."
"For sure, they're learning, but we're also having lots of fun," said Briana Ridley, an instructional coach at Roan School who planned Cat Skills with her fellow Roan instructional coach Jessica Smith. "We want to be fun, creative and collaborative."
Ridley and Smith had designed a summer camp years ago for Roan students, so that experience prepared them for Cat Skills, and because they work in tandem at Roan as instructional coaches, "we know what we can (accomplish) together," Smith said. "We work great as a team."
Cat Skills was new this summer for Dalton Public Schools, partly a response to possible learning loss due to education disruptions for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For elementary-age students, Cat Skills began in early June and ran for six weeks, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily at the annex on the City Park School campus, and students attended days of the week depending on grade level. Students engaged in core content areas, like math and reading, but also enjoyed fine arts activities.
Planning lessons for a range of ages wasn't difficult, as Cat Skills utilized curriculum designed for that precise purpose, Ridley said. The Crazy 8s math curriculum, for example, "came already packaged by grade, and we got trained on it (during) a Zoom meeting."
Cat Skills is "a good segue back into school" for students who were mostly or entirely virtual last year due to COVID-19, and that's "just one perk" of the summer camp, Smith said. "With a lot of the parents who registered their children, we found they had been virtual last year, so this is a way of transitioning them back into face-to-face" instruction leading into the 2021-22 school year.
Consequently, while "we by no means have eliminated technology" at Cat Skills, the emphasis was on "hands-on learning and teamwork with" fellow students, Smith said.
The primary goal of Cat Skills was to eliminate the "summer slide" that afflicts many students, as they lose some of the knowledge they picked up in school when classes are out for the summer, Smith said. "We want them to maintain, or even increase, their" understanding, and "we're seeing that" during the camp.
Because field trips were essentially forbidden last year due to COVID-19, "we're trying to expose (students) to things they missed" through Cat Skills, Smith said. For example, representatives from both the Chattanooga Zoo and the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga visited Cat Skills.
Asbell was eager for a visit from the Chattanooga Zoo representatives, because "I really like animals," and she'd happily return to a future edition of Cat Skills, she said. "I wanted to meet new friends" at Cat Skills, which she did, and she also believed she would be more prepared for school this fall.
Angeles agreed, even though it was more his mother's choice for him to attend the camp at the outset than his own, he said with a chuckle.
"I can learn more, and I'll be ahead" in the fifth grade of those who didn't attend a summer academic camp, he said. "You get what you need to succeed" in school from Cat Skills.
Students received "take-home science experiments," as well as "backpack bags" that included math books, math games and read-alouds, Smith said.
"We're giving parents free resources to help their children at home, and that's only going to build better relationships in those families."
Interest in the camp was high, as "we had to close" registration after "only a few days" because the capacity of roughly 25 students in each cohort had been reached, Smith said. For the cohort of rising kindergarteners and rising first-graders, "we actually bumped capacity up to 30 from 25 because so many parents" wanted to register their children.
Because of the rush for this inaugural edition, Ridley and Smith believe Cat Skills could be an annual summer camp for Dalton Public Schools.
