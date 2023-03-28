You don’t have to be Anglican to attend the first meeting of a new Anglican fellowship in Dalton on Easter Sunday.
“We have the same beliefs that the Christian church has held for centuries,” said the Rev. Rick Gillert, who is helping to start the church. “We don’t have a special creed. and we don’t require people to be Anglican to attend. We welcome people who want to celebrate Easter with us and to learn more about the Anglican church.”
The Anglican tradition grew out of the Church of England and is the third largest Christian communion in the world, after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches. The Anglican Church in North America (https://anglicanchurch.net), which Gillert represents, was founded in 2009. While it grew out of the Church of England, Gillert said it does not recognize the British monarch as the head of the church as the Church of England does.
“We are a growing communion of believers,” Gillert said.
Gillert said he was trained at the Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
“That is one of the flagship Anglican seminaries,” he said.
He has spent the last eight years as a chaplain, working mainly with hospices, in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Georgia.
Why is the church opening in Dalton?
“One reason for Dalton is that we have a church in Chattanooga,” he said. “We have a church in Rome, and we have a church in Woodstock. This is a stepping stone. They are actively planting churches. This is also where I have been serving as (hospice) chaplain, and I had a desire to have a church in this area, so I thought I would help plant one here.”
The church’s first service in Dalton will be Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 934 Market St.
To find out more about the church’s presence in Dalton, look for Dalton GA Anglicans on Facebook.
